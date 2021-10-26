The Truth About Amanda Seyfried's Health Challenges During Her Son's Delivery
Amanda Seyfried is busy balancing a hectic work schedule with a full family life. The "A Mouthful of Air" star is a mother of two. Her eldest child, Nina, is 3, while her son, Thomas, is 1. Seyfried wasn't married to her now-husband, Thomas Sadoski, when she got pregnant with Nina, but they quickly tied the knot the same year they found out they were expecting.
In an interview with Porter Edit in 2018, the "Mean Girls" actor revealed that, when she and Sadoski first met on the set of their 2015 off-Broadway play "The Way We Get Back," they were both in "bad relationships" with other people. Despite this, "[Thomas] never flirted, never disrespected his wife," she revealed, adding, "That was another reason why I thought, later on, that I could marry him." Best of all, Seyfried's love for Sadoski "felt healthy and freeing and clean." When they got married, it was just the two of them, which was perfectly fine with Seyfried.
Almost immediately following their wedding, Seyfried gave birth to Nina, and says she knew she always wanted lots of babies, perhaps even five when all is said and done. The couple announced the birth of baby Thomas in September 2020 via an Instagram post on the International Network for Aid, Relief and Assistance (INARA) account, of which they are both board members. It wasn't until this year, however, that Seyfried revealed that Thomas' birth left her with "trauma."
'Something went wrong' when Amanda Seyfried gave birth to her son
In September of 2020, Amanda Seyfried and her husband, Thomas Sadoski, welcomed their second child — a bouncing baby boy. Just over one year later, the actor opened up to People about her experience giving birth and how things did not go as expected. For starters, the "Mamma Mia" star was dealing with a "spinal thing" that led to an extra "painful" and "tricky" birth experience. "I had something that went wrong with my second birth. The baby was okay but ... it didn't have to happen, and it did so it added an extra level of trauma," Seyfried told the publication. While she did not provide specific details about the nature of the condition, she did emphasize that she was okay. The hardest part was recovering from the challenges of the birth while juggling taking care of a newborn, however.
Fortunately, it seems that the "Jennifer's Body" actor had plenty of support to help her through the recovery process. In an interview with Mother's Table in 2020, Seyfried revealed that her mother lives with the family and serves as their nanny, which she calls "awesome." The actor added, "[S]he is the third parent for us. I am so lucky — I know I am." The situation has been even more beneficial since Seyfried and her family moved to upstate New York, where they live on a farm and have a bunch of animals to take care of in addition to the children.