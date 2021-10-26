The Truth About Amanda Seyfried's Health Challenges During Her Son's Delivery

Amanda Seyfried is busy balancing a hectic work schedule with a full family life. The "A Mouthful of Air" star is a mother of two. Her eldest child, Nina, is 3, while her son, Thomas, is 1. Seyfried wasn't married to her now-husband, Thomas Sadoski, when she got pregnant with Nina, but they quickly tied the knot the same year they found out they were expecting.

In an interview with Porter Edit in 2018, the "Mean Girls" actor revealed that, when she and Sadoski first met on the set of their 2015 off-Broadway play "The Way We Get Back," they were both in "bad relationships" with other people. Despite this, "[Thomas] never flirted, never disrespected his wife," she revealed, adding, "That was another reason why I thought, later on, that I could marry him." Best of all, Seyfried's love for Sadoski "felt healthy and freeing and clean." When they got married, it was just the two of them, which was perfectly fine with Seyfried.

Almost immediately following their wedding, Seyfried gave birth to Nina, and says she knew she always wanted lots of babies, perhaps even five when all is said and done. The couple announced the birth of baby Thomas in September 2020 via an Instagram post on the International Network for Aid, Relief and Assistance (INARA) account, of which they are both board members. It wasn't until this year, however, that Seyfried revealed that Thomas' birth left her with "trauma."