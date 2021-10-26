How Meghan Markle's Exit Resembles Drama With Another Famous Royal Family
"I saw Meghan Markle leave the monarchy, so I left the monarchy..."
Perhaps Meghan is even more influential than we thought. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were highly criticized by many after ever-so-publicly opting to "step back as 'senior' members" of the royal family, hightail it out of the U.K., and finally set up digs in the uber posh area of Montecito, California. In their now-viral Instagram post, the couple explained that they intended to "carve out a progressive new role" and also "work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen." In short, they were embarking on the greatest journey of their life: the so-called "Megxit."
Only later was it revealed during a shocking tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey that much of their decision was based around Meghan's mental health and the royal family's alleged tendency to rebuff her pleas for help. "I went to the Institution, and I said that I needed to go somewhere to get help. I said that I've never felt this way before, and I need to go somewhere. And I was told that I couldn't, that it wouldn't be good for the Institution," she famously divulged, per Entertainment Tonight.
But now, it appears other powerful royals are taking a page out of Meghan's handbook and following along in her footsteps. Here's what we know about yet another princess who decided to step out of line and leave her royal responsibilities all behind.
Princess Mako suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder
Princess Mako of Japan recently raised eyebrows everywhere when she chose to marry her commoner boyfriend, Kei Komuro — a move that was forbidden in Japan... unless she forfeited her royal status, that is.
As reported by The Guardian, the newlyweds held a press conference on October 26 wherein they revealed that they were already married. "I love Mako-san. And I would like to spend my life with the person I love," Komuro declared at the revelatory press conference that they paid for with their own money.
Alas, this is only a piece of the long drawn out drama surrounding Mako and Komuro's relationship and one that is not unlike the star-crossed love between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. It's reported that the couple had originally intended to marry in November 2018, but that all came to a screeching halt when it came out that Komuro's mother had been entangled in "a minor financial scandal." As one can imagine, the intense scrutiny and media frenzy took a toll on the couple, especially Mako, who has suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder due to the ordeal. "I have been scared, and felt sadness and pain whenever one-sided rumours turn into groundless stories," Mako confessed during the press conference. Hopefully now, however, the young couple can leave all of that stress in the rearview mirror.
Maybe Meghan and Harry know of a good realtor in Montecito?