How Meghan Markle's Exit Resembles Drama With Another Famous Royal Family

"I saw Meghan Markle leave the monarchy, so I left the monarchy..."

Perhaps Meghan is even more influential than we thought. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were highly criticized by many after ever-so-publicly opting to "step back as 'senior' members" of the royal family, hightail it out of the U.K., and finally set up digs in the uber posh area of Montecito, California. In their now-viral Instagram post, the couple explained that they intended to "carve out a progressive new role" and also "work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen." In short, they were embarking on the greatest journey of their life: the so-called "Megxit."

Only later was it revealed during a shocking tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey that much of their decision was based around Meghan's mental health and the royal family's alleged tendency to rebuff her pleas for help. "I went to the Institution, and I said that I needed to go somewhere to get help. I said that I've never felt this way before, and I need to go somewhere. And I was told that I couldn't, that it wouldn't be good for the Institution," she famously divulged, per Entertainment Tonight.

But now, it appears other powerful royals are taking a page out of Meghan's handbook and following along in her footsteps. Here's what we know about yet another princess who decided to step out of line and leave her royal responsibilities all behind.