The Real Reason Janet Jackson's New Look Has Fans Feeling Ecstatic

While Janet Jackson's colorful braids might be a new look for her, the hairstyle is something the singer has embraced many times throughout her long career. As seen in the snapshot above, the "Feedback" chart-topper sported box braids during her huge "Janet" world tour in the 1990s. In 2013, Jackson appeared at Milan Fashion Week and made headlines for sporting braids in a high ponytail, which was compared by HuffPost to the hair she rocked in "Poetic Justice." Then, in 2020, Jackson made a surprise visit to "The View" and wore her locks in braids once again.

During a discussion with Hello Beautiful, author and Associate Professor of Africana Studies and History at the University of Delaware Tanisha Ford explained how impactful Jackson's braids were in the 1990s. "Box Braids have always been a part of the culture from as long as I can remember, some version of them," she said. "But when Janet Jackson wore them, it elevated those braids to a certain level of like Black girl glam that is still felt every day and around the way in ways that we all wanted them." Ford also noted the way Jackson styled her braids was also special. "[Jackson] had that little band wrapped around them and a cute criss-cross in the front," she explained. "It elevated them to this level of Nubian goddess. They felt freshly 90s. It felt like taking the plaits of our Black girl youth and elevating that work."