Why Anne Heche Believes She Was Canceled Over Ellen DeGeneres

Anne Heche and Ellen DeGeneres are one of the most famous LGBTQ couples in Hollywood, as they broke barriers and paved the way for other open same-sex relationships in Hollywood. The two, who dated from 1997 to 2000, per InStyle, first went public with their romance at the premiere of "Volcano."

During a 2020 episode of "Dancing With the Stars," Heche opened up about that night and remembers what was going through her head when she decided she wanted to invite DeGeneres. "I had told them that I was taking Ellen as my date and I was told if I took Ellen I would lose my Fox contract," she claimed (via People). "At that moment, she took my hand and said, 'Do what they say' and I said, 'No thanks.' I took Ellen to the premiere and I was ushered out before the movie even ended and was told I was not allowed to go to my own after party for fear that they would get pictures of me with a woman."

The actor had previously discussed their relationship with Mr. Warburton magazine in August 2020, calling hers and DeGeneres' time together a "beautiful part of my life and one that I wear with honor." She added, "I was a part of a revolution that created social change, and I could not have done that without falling in love with her." Now, Heche has shared more insight into her romance with DeGeneres and how that night allegedly affected the entire course of her Hollywood career.