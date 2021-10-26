Why Anne Heche Believes She Was Canceled Over Ellen DeGeneres
Anne Heche and Ellen DeGeneres are one of the most famous LGBTQ couples in Hollywood, as they broke barriers and paved the way for other open same-sex relationships in Hollywood. The two, who dated from 1997 to 2000, per InStyle, first went public with their romance at the premiere of "Volcano."
During a 2020 episode of "Dancing With the Stars," Heche opened up about that night and remembers what was going through her head when she decided she wanted to invite DeGeneres. "I had told them that I was taking Ellen as my date and I was told if I took Ellen I would lose my Fox contract," she claimed (via People). "At that moment, she took my hand and said, 'Do what they say' and I said, 'No thanks.' I took Ellen to the premiere and I was ushered out before the movie even ended and was told I was not allowed to go to my own after party for fear that they would get pictures of me with a woman."
The actor had previously discussed their relationship with Mr. Warburton magazine in August 2020, calling hers and DeGeneres' time together a "beautiful part of my life and one that I wear with honor." She added, "I was a part of a revolution that created social change, and I could not have done that without falling in love with her." Now, Heche has shared more insight into her romance with DeGeneres and how that night allegedly affected the entire course of her Hollywood career.
Anne Heche said she was 'blacklisted' after dating Ellen DeGeneres
Looking back at her romance in an October 25 interview with Page Six, Anne Heche said inviting Ellen DeGeneres to her movie premiere was "about living in loving-kindness." However, she feels like that night was the reason she was "blacklisted" from the industry. "I didn't do a studio picture for ten years. I was fired from a $10 million picture deal and did not see the light of day in a studio picture," she told the outlet. Heche added that she felt like "patient zero in cancel culture."
Still, Heche has no regrets. "This was a moment in my life when I was given the glory of being able to stand up for what I believe in and have since I was a kid," she said. "Those repercussions that happened, are to me what has created a part of the change. I'm a part of it. It is a badge of honor."
Ironically enough, years later, DeGeneres was cancelled as well ... but for different reasons. In July 2020, Buzzfeed News published a report after many current and former employers came forward claiming the famous TV host fostered a "toxic" work environment on her daytime talk show. Warner Bros. later launched an internal investigation, per Variety, and DeGeneres issued an apology live on air when she came back to host the show's 18th season. A few months later, the comedian announced the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" would officially be coming to an end in 2022.