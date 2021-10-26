The Rumors About Tori Spelling's Marriage Are Heating Up

As rumors of a divorce for Tori Spelling fly, paparazzi snapped the former "Beverly Hills, 90210" star screaming into her phone after visiting an attorney on October 18, per Page Six. The 15-year marriage between Spelling and her husband, Canadian actor Dean McDermott, has been turbulent from the start. The couple fell in love in 2005 while working on the Lifetime movie "Mind Over Murder." However, the couple's romance was problematic because they were both married, Spelling to Charlie Shanian and McDermott to Mary Jo Eustace, per Us Weekly. But Spelling wrote in her 2008 memoir, "sTORI Telling," that it was love at first sight for her and McDermott. "I am fully aware of how ridiculous that sounds, and I still mean it," she said.

The daughter of Hollywood royalty, Aaron and Candy Spelling, married McDermott in 2006, which didn't sit well with her parents. In fact, a source told OK! magazine in 2016 that "Candy believes that Tori's troubles started when she hooked up with Dean, a guy neither she nor Tori's late father, Aaron, ever approved of." The "Beverly Hills, 90201" star's father died a few months after the wedding. During a 2009 interview with 94.7 WMAS in Springfield, Massachusetts (via Fox News), Spelling's mother even blamed her daughter for Aaron's death. "It was sad because that's what killed my husband, actually. He just didn't want to live after that," she stated.

Now, it seems that Spelling confirmed what we suspected all along about her marriage.