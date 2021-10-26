The Big Declaration Whitney Way Thore Just Made About Her New Love Interest
Whitney Way Thore was first discovered after she created a series of YouTube videos titled, "Fat Girl Dancing." Soon after, she made her debut on the reality television circuit in 2015 with the premiere of her very own reality series, "My Big Fat Fabulous Life," a show that documents Whitney's life "as she tries to find her way in a world that judges people by their size," per TLC. Now in the midst of Season 9, there are no signs that the viral sensation turned reality star has plans to slow down any time soon.
Alas, it hasn't been all rainbows and sunshine for Whitney, particularly when it comes to the relationship department. As you may recall, Whitney delighted the masses when she revealed in December 2019 that she and her beau, Chase Severino were engaged. "Chase and I got engaged on October 9th in Paris and I'm quite possibly the happiest woman alive," she gushed in a now-deleted Instagram post (via E! News). Unfortunately, the engagement proved to be short and not so sweet. In May 2020, Whitney once again took to her Instagram account to deliver uncomfortable news to her followers. "Chase and I are no longer engaged," she declared in the lengthy post before revealing that Chase had "reconnected" with a woman from his past and impregnated her. "Chase will be a father in October," she wrote.
Luckily, Whitney has bounced back and is now enjoying a new relationship that has her making some pretty bold declarations.
Whitney Way Thore thinks she's in love
In a teaser for an upcoming episode released by TLC, Whitney Way Thore becomes distraught once she learns that her new French love interest (whom she still hadn't met at the time) will not be able to visit her on a family trip in Maine as a result of travel restrictions due to the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic.
During a confessional Whitney appears to have a meltdown when she wonders aloud, "Why can't I just have this? Just to meet him? Don't I deserve to have it, just at least for a second?" She added, "It feels like a bad joke that I finally found a man that I really like and he really likes me and he's in another country and I can't see him." The flurry of emotions then suddenly prompts Whitney to make a sweeping declaration of love. "I love him — I really think that I love him," she declared.
While we won't know exactly how the romance between Whitney and the mystery Frenchman plays out on the show until the rest of the episodes air, Whitney did give her fans a little insight into the relationship on her Instagram account. "I wish I could put this relationship into words, but honestly, it's all been a blur," she penned in a post on August 31 before revealing that she had just spent six whole weeks with the man whose identity she is still choosing to keep a secret at his request. Ah, The City of Love...