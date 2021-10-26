The Big Declaration Whitney Way Thore Just Made About Her New Love Interest

Whitney Way Thore was first discovered after she created a series of YouTube videos titled, "Fat Girl Dancing." Soon after, she made her debut on the reality television circuit in 2015 with the premiere of her very own reality series, "My Big Fat Fabulous Life," a show that documents Whitney's life "as she tries to find her way in a world that judges people by their size," per TLC. Now in the midst of Season 9, there are no signs that the viral sensation turned reality star has plans to slow down any time soon.

Alas, it hasn't been all rainbows and sunshine for Whitney, particularly when it comes to the relationship department. As you may recall, Whitney delighted the masses when she revealed in December 2019 that she and her beau, Chase Severino were engaged. "Chase and I got engaged on October 9th in Paris and I'm quite possibly the happiest woman alive," she gushed in a now-deleted Instagram post (via E! News). Unfortunately, the engagement proved to be short and not so sweet. In May 2020, Whitney once again took to her Instagram account to deliver uncomfortable news to her followers. "Chase and I are no longer engaged," she declared in the lengthy post before revealing that Chase had "reconnected" with a woman from his past and impregnated her. "Chase will be a father in October," she wrote.

Luckily, Whitney has bounced back and is now enjoying a new relationship that has her making some pretty bold declarations.