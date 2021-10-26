Everything We Know About Paulina Porizkova's Settlement With Ric Ocasek's Estate

Modeling icon Paulina Porizkova underwent one of the most shocking will scandals since Julian Lennon was left out of John Lennon's. In May 2018, Porizkova and rock superstar Ric Ocasek announced they were separating "after 28 years of marriage," per People.

Porizkova would then learn, immediately after Ocasek died in 2019, that she had been omitted from his will, via documents obtained by Page Six. Apparently, The Cars frontman had written specific directives in his will that Porizkova was cut off from all money and overall assets, alleging that the model had "abandoned" him during the process of their divorce. This was shocking, especially given that the ex-couple had been cohabitating after their split — and never legally divorced — by the time of Ocasek's death.

Porizkova has not shied from publicly expressing her feeling of being wronged. On a March 2020 episode of "CBS Sunday Morning," she told co-host, Anthony Mason, candidly, "I would love to be able to be sad and miss him. And not also feel this incredible hurt and betrayal. It made the grieving process really, really tricky." Porizkova also shared with Instagram followers in an emotional August post her state two years after "being betrayed." "Everyday is not a happy day in the path of recovery," her caption partly read. However, a late October development might spell the dispersal of Porizkova's dark clouds once and for all.