Everything We Know About Paulina Porizkova's Settlement With Ric Ocasek's Estate
Modeling icon Paulina Porizkova underwent one of the most shocking will scandals since Julian Lennon was left out of John Lennon's. In May 2018, Porizkova and rock superstar Ric Ocasek announced they were separating "after 28 years of marriage," per People.
Porizkova would then learn, immediately after Ocasek died in 2019, that she had been omitted from his will, via documents obtained by Page Six. Apparently, The Cars frontman had written specific directives in his will that Porizkova was cut off from all money and overall assets, alleging that the model had "abandoned" him during the process of their divorce. This was shocking, especially given that the ex-couple had been cohabitating after their split — and never legally divorced — by the time of Ocasek's death.
Porizkova has not shied from publicly expressing her feeling of being wronged. On a March 2020 episode of "CBS Sunday Morning," she told co-host, Anthony Mason, candidly, "I would love to be able to be sad and miss him. And not also feel this incredible hurt and betrayal. It made the grieving process really, really tricky." Porizkova also shared with Instagram followers in an emotional August post her state two years after "being betrayed." "Everyday is not a happy day in the path of recovery," her caption partly read. However, a late October development might spell the dispersal of Porizkova's dark clouds once and for all.
Paulina Porizkova is getting what she's owed from ex Ric Ocasek in new filings
It seems Paulina Porizkova has finally reached some peace of mind (and heart) in respect to Ric Ocasek's estate. On October 24's episode of Los Angeles Magazine's podcast "The Originals," the supermodel revealed she and Ocasek's team will settle, with her aware of "exactly how much I'm owed under New York law ... and I am getting it." Go, girl!
Porizkova further shed light to "The Originals" host Andrew Goldman on past claims that Ocasek was worth only $5 million at the time of his death in 2019, speculating the report might have been a ploy by Ocasek's estate. "You know, that's bulls***," she said. "Just like that. They just put down a low sum, so that it wouldn't seem like he was maybe holding away a lot of money from me? I don't know. I'm not sure."
While Porizkova withheld how much she would be receiving in the settlement, she reassured it was not half but "a third" of his estate on the podcast. "I am gonna be fine. I settled last week ... They were very fair. They gave me what is mine under New York state law, and we're done." Given her previous heartbreak, we hope this means Porizkova has found the closure she desired in this messy situation. And since Celebrity Net Worth actually lists Ocasek's worth at $40 million, "a third," could be more than closure.