Snoop Dogg Shares Touching Family Photo After His Mother's Death
Snoop Dogg's beloved mother, Beverly Tate, died on October 24. The rapper announced the sad news on Instagram, where he had often shared heartfelt posts about his mother through the years. Even after Snoop became a pop culture phenom, Tate had a strong impact on his life.
In February 2020, after the "Gin and Juice" rapper lashed out at Gayle King due to his belief that she disrespected the late Kobe Bryant, Snoop Dogg admitted he overreacted — and revealed it was his mom who pointed out the error of his ways. "My mother ... raised me to respect women," Snoop explained on "Red Table Talk." "There were certain things she said to me that took me back to being a little kid. When your mama can make you feel like a kid, that's when you gotta get right."
The rap icon's Instagram page was often peppered with posts dedicated to her. "Happy birthday mama thank u for having me and raising me the right way," he wrote in April 2020, alongside a lovely shot of his mother. A week later he shared an adorable snap of his mom with his half-brother, Bing Worthington, who was celebrating his birthday. "Mamma thank u for giving me a lil bro who didn't bang bang didn't sell dope turned out pretty cool," Snoop Dogg wrote.
Following his mother's death, Snoop Dogg uploaded a rare family photo that tugged at the heartstrings of fans.
Snoop Dogg shared a photo with his mom and brothers
In the wake of the death of Snoop Dogg's mother, the rapper uploaded a series of touching posts to his Instagram, but one photo stood out — as it featured Beverly Tate with all three of her sons. On October 26, Snoop Dogg posted a heartwarming picture of the family looking dapper in formal wear. The "Deep Cover" rapper stood and posed along with his half-brother Bing Worthington, while Tate sat on a couch next to her other son, the rapper's other half-brother, Jerry Wesley Carter. It was a candid shot that captured the foursome posing for another camera. "Momma wit her 3 boys," Snoop Dogg wrote in the caption, alongside heart and prayer emojis.
Fans flooded the comment section of the picture with kind words and messages. "Prayers & Condolences Unc," rapper Lil Cease replied. "Keep celebrating her," one follower wrote. "She is a strong woman," another added. Fans knew Tate as "Snoop Dogg's mom," but she was known as much more than that within her community.
Tate served as a minister at the Charity Mission Church in Los Angeles where she often spoke to the congregation, and shared her difficult past. "If it could help one person, I don't mind sharing it," she told Spectrum News 1 in 2019. She also made sure her story was separate from Snoop Dogg's. "It's like my son has his own identity, he do his own thing, I have my identity and I do my thing and mine is basically working with everybody," Tate added.