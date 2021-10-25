The Tragic Death Of Snoop Dogg's Mom, Beverly Tate
Snoop Dogg's mother, Beverly Tate, died on Sunday, October 24, after a long hospital stay for undisclosed reasons (per TMZ). Her son took to social media to announce the heartbreaking news.
"Thank u god for giving me an angel for a mother TWMA," the rapper wrote on Instagram alongside a beautiful photo of his mother. Snoop Dogg's friends and fans alike quickly showed an outpouring of support for the rapper during this trying time. "I'm so sorry Uso," Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson commented. "All our Johnson love and mana sent you and your family's way." Cardi B added, "Sorry uncle snoop. Love and peace to your family." Martha Stewart, a close friend of the rapper, also expressed her sympathy. "Poor mother! I am so sorry that you have suffered such a grievous loss snoop," the TV personality wrote. "May she Rest in Peace."
Snoop Dogg didn't disclose the cause of his mother's death, but the star has previously shared her hospitalization over the past few months. In July of this year, he sounded optimistic about her condition and shared that she continued to fight her undisclosed illness. "[W]ent to c mama today," he said at the time. "She opened up her eyes to c us and let us know she still fighting."
Snoop Dogg had a close bond with his mother
Snoop Dogg fans know that the rapper has maintained a close relationship with his mother. He notably credited Beverly Tate for setting him straight after he publicly blasted "CBS This Morning" anchor Gayle King when she brought up Kobe Bryant's sexual assault charges in an interview with WNBA star Lisa Leslie. "Gayle King, out of pocket for that... way out of pocket," he said in a now-deleted Instagram post, per Page Six. "We expect more from you, Gayle, don't you hang out with Oprah?"
According to the rapper, his mother called him out for his behavior and made him see the error of his ways. "It made me feel like I had too much power. And at that particular time, I was abusing it," he admitted on "Red Table Talk," per People. Thanks to a phone call from his mom, he realized how wrong he was for the backlash against King. "My mother raised me in church and she raised me to respect women. It was certain things she said to me that took me back to being a little kid," he said. "And when your mama can make you feel like a kid, that's when you gotta get right."
He added that his mom reminded him that whatever he does is indicative of how he was raised, and Tate didn't raise him to disrespect women. "I felt like, 'OK, all right.' And she didn't say I was wrong, she was just giving me, 'You know I raised you better. You're a representation of us. Every woman that has ever crossed your life, you're a representation of that.'"