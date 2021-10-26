Everything We Know About Alyssa Milano's New Book
Alyssa Milano is opening up about her life as an actor and activist in her new book, "Sorry Not Sorry," released on October 26 — just a week after the celeb was arrested for practicing what she preaches.
During a People For the American Way protest, Milano was arrested in front of the White House in a demonstration against restricting voting rights. "I'm going to risk arrest today," said the actor. "I'm going to demand that our president do everything in his power to pass the Freedom to Vote Act, the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, and the DC Statehood Act."
Milano's activism has become a huge part of the actor's identity, with the "Charmed" star testifying in front of Congress on behalf of the Equal Rights Amendment. "I just got to this point where I realized if you're gonna make real impactful change, you have to be courageous enough in the quest for what you're fighting for," Milano said to Shondaland, speaking about using her voice for causes she believes in. "I know in my mind that what I'm fighting for is fair and just, and that is more important than any bruised ego I may have from people being hurtful."
And now, in her new memoir, the actor is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look into her life in Hollywood — and in the political sphere.
Alyssa Milano says she's 'unapologetically f***ed up'
Alyssa Milano is giving fans unparalleled access into her private world with the release of "Sorry Not Sorry."
In her own words, Milano revealed how the book is "a more intimate and revealing look into my brain than I've ever shared," telling fans, "It's about being unapologetically f***ed up." In the Instagram post, the "Who's The Boss?" star also shared the support she received from politicians like Andrew Yang and Beto O'Rouke, and mused on how "releasing a book is a little bit like having a baby." "I feel labor pains," Milano wrote. "Forgive me for the amount of pushing I'll be doing to get this baby into the world. I want you to love her. She's been a huge part of my life for the last two years. And I'm proud."
Milano opened up to Shondaland about the process of writing "Sorry Not Sorry," telling the outlet, "I finally felt like I was at a point in my life that I could reflect back and also look forward without hesitancy or trepidation." Milano added that she hopes fans "find their own voice and their own strength, their own courage to be disliked or just be loud, or to be a safe place for anyone else who might be struggling."