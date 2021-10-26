Everything We Know About Alyssa Milano's New Book

Alyssa Milano is opening up about her life as an actor and activist in her new book, "Sorry Not Sorry," released on October 26 — just a week after the celeb was arrested for practicing what she preaches.

During a People For the American Way protest, Milano was arrested in front of the White House in a demonstration against restricting voting rights. "I'm going to risk arrest today," said the actor. "I'm going to demand that our president do everything in his power to pass the Freedom to Vote Act, the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, and the DC Statehood Act."

Milano's activism has become a huge part of the actor's identity, with the "Charmed" star testifying in front of Congress on behalf of the Equal Rights Amendment. "I just got to this point where I realized if you're gonna make real impactful change, you have to be courageous enough in the quest for what you're fighting for," Milano said to Shondaland, speaking about using her voice for causes she believes in. "I know in my mind that what I'm fighting for is fair and just, and that is more important than any bruised ego I may have from people being hurtful."

And now, in her new memoir, the actor is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look into her life in Hollywood — and in the political sphere.