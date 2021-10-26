The Truth About Hugh Jackman's New Nose Injury
Hugh Jackman has a history of worrisome instances with his nose that date back to 2013. The actor has often kept fans in the loop by updating them on Instagram. In November 2013, he posted a selfie with his nose bandaged. "Deb [Lee-Furness] said to get the mark on my nose checked. Boy, was she right! I had a basal cell carcinoma," Jackman wrote in the caption. According to WebMD, basal cell carcinoma is a type of cancer "caused by long-term or intense sun exposure."
Originally, the "Prisoners" star noticed the issue while filming "X-Men: Days of Future Past" as his nose became a noticeable and then-not-understood problem. "I was shooting the movie, and I had a bit of blood one morning, and I thought I'd scratched myself in a fight," he told "TODAY" in 2013. Jackman continued to ignore the spot, which bled from time to time until the makeup artist pointed it out. He finally saw a doctor on his wife's urging, and apparently narrowly avoided the condition worsening. "The whole time, I thought it was not much, but only afterwards did they say 'You're really lucky you got it checked out now,'" he revealed.
The skin cancer became a recurring issue for Jackman, and in 2017, he had yet another procedure on his nose which was his sixth, per the Daily Mail. Jackman since endured another issue with his nose, but this time, it was for a completely different reason — that was actually funny.
Hugh Jackman bumped his nose in a funny and sweet accident
Even though Hugh Jackman famously portrayed the indestructible Wolverine in the "X-Men" franchise, it appears the actor himself can be prone to injury. On October 26, Jackman gave his Instagram followers an update on his latest nose abrasion — but wanted to alleviate any concerns. The "Logan" star mentioned that several people had commented on the large scratch across his nose. Fortunately, this time, the issue was not a major health concern ... but hat-related. "Well, the truth is, this thing is like a weapon and it hit me literally in the face and slashed me on the nose," Jackman said in his Instagram video while he performed tricks with his hat.
The actor sustained the nose injury while preparing for his role in the Broadway play "The Music Man," which co-stars Sutton Foster. "So, the 'Music Man,' it may well turn into that James Bond movie, what was it the character, Odd Job?" Jackman joked in his Instagram video while flipping the hat. He also requested that a viewer make a meme that blended himself and the Bond villain. Ha!
In August, Jackman underwent another biopsy. According to his Instagram post at the time, his dermatologist found "something that was a little irregular." Jackman did not want fans to fret over the bandage on his nose, however. "If you see a shot of me with this on, don't freak out," he added. Hat's off to this great attitude!