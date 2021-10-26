The Truth About Hugh Jackman's New Nose Injury

Hugh Jackman has a history of worrisome instances with his nose that date back to 2013. The actor has often kept fans in the loop by updating them on Instagram. In November 2013, he posted a selfie with his nose bandaged. "Deb [Lee-Furness] said to get the mark on my nose checked. Boy, was she right! I had a basal cell carcinoma," Jackman wrote in the caption. According to WebMD, basal cell carcinoma is a type of cancer "caused by long-term or intense sun exposure."

Originally, the "Prisoners" star noticed the issue while filming "X-Men: Days of Future Past" as his nose became a noticeable and then-not-understood problem. "I was shooting the movie, and I had a bit of blood one morning, and I thought I'd scratched myself in a fight," he told "TODAY" in 2013. Jackman continued to ignore the spot, which bled from time to time until the makeup artist pointed it out. He finally saw a doctor on his wife's urging, and apparently narrowly avoided the condition worsening. "The whole time, I thought it was not much, but only afterwards did they say 'You're really lucky you got it checked out now,'" he revealed.

The skin cancer became a recurring issue for Jackman, and in 2017, he had yet another procedure on his nose which was his sixth, per the Daily Mail. Jackman since endured another issue with his nose, but this time, it was for a completely different reason — that was actually funny.