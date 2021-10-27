The Tragic Death Of Comedian Mort Sahl
Mort Sahl, a stand-up comedian and satirist who was one of the first people to tackle contemporary American politics in their performances, has died. He passed away in his home in Mill Valley, California, as confirmed by his friend, Lucy Mercer, per the Associated Press. He was said to have died "peacefully" and of "old age." Sahl was 94.
Part of Rolling Stone's 50 Best Stand-Up Comics of All Time, Sahl rose to prominence thanks to his biting commentary on pressing issues in a way that no other comedians dared. He would always bring up the headline of the day in his sets and criticize it with facts and figures, with a joke or two to boot. He was also known to dress casually, usually sporting a red sweater with a newspaper in tow, as opposed to his peers clad in suits. "Is there any group I haven't offended yet?" he would say.
Sahl was a controversial public figure, but that's because he wasn't afraid to speak his mind. "I am not a nihilist, I am not a cynic. If I didn't think things could be corrected, I wouldn't state the problem," he told Esquire in an interview in 1959. "I wouldn't write an equation unless I wanted to solve it—for several reasons: I want to be a writer, and in turn a philosopher. I want to equate to the universe and I want to equate to a woman; that's why the world is worth the trouble."
Mort Sahl changed the face of modern standup comedy
Mort Sahl's colleagues in the industry were quick to pay tribute to the legendary comic, singing his praises and saying how his caustic sense of humor inspired legions of other comedians. "RIP Mort Sahl. He just invented modern American political satire, is all," tweeted comedian and "The Simpsons" voice actor Harry Shearer. "Was still doing great stand ups on Periscope until very recently. And while he was best known for stinging wit, he was always an expert joke writer."
Director and producer of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" Robert B. Weide also paid tribute to the comedian. "#MortSahl (1927-2021) was not only the most influential standup comic in the history of the medium," he said on Twitter. "He remained, pound-for-pound, the funniest, most innovative comedian of them all, throughout his entire career. He was also a good friend. RIP, Pal."
In terms of his own legacy, Sahl had a bit of a different take. "I don't have the image of myself as a comedian," Sahl once said, per the Associated Press. "I never said I was one. I just sort of tell the truth and everybody breaks up along the way." We're extending our deepest condolences to Mort Sahl's family, friends, colleagues, and fans.