The Tragic Death Of Comedian Mort Sahl

Mort Sahl, a stand-up comedian and satirist who was one of the first people to tackle contemporary American politics in their performances, has died. He passed away in his home in Mill Valley, California, as confirmed by his friend, Lucy Mercer, per the Associated Press. He was said to have died "peacefully" and of "old age." Sahl was 94.

Part of Rolling Stone's 50 Best Stand-Up Comics of All Time, Sahl rose to prominence thanks to his biting commentary on pressing issues in a way that no other comedians dared. He would always bring up the headline of the day in his sets and criticize it with facts and figures, with a joke or two to boot. He was also known to dress casually, usually sporting a red sweater with a newspaper in tow, as opposed to his peers clad in suits. "Is there any group I haven't offended yet?" he would say.

Sahl was a controversial public figure, but that's because he wasn't afraid to speak his mind. "I am not a nihilist, I am not a cynic. If I didn't think things could be corrected, I wouldn't state the problem," he told Esquire in an interview in 1959. "I wouldn't write an equation unless I wanted to solve it—for several reasons: I want to be a writer, and in turn a philosopher. I want to equate to the universe and I want to equate to a woman; that's why the world is worth the trouble."