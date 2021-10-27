The Strange Thing Donald Trump Jr. Just Said About His Childhood

Like his father, ex-President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. has a habit of stirring up controversy. In October, it was actor Alec Baldwin who was the target of Donald Jr.'s ridicule, following the tragic film set shooting in which Baldwin fired a prop gun that killed director of photography Halyna Hutchins. Per The Hill, the oldest Trump son wasted no time in mocking up T-shirts with the slogan, "Guns don't kill people, Alec Baldwin kills people." Donald Jr. also followed up with an Instagram post that showed Homer Simpson (of "The Simpsons") wearing a sign that read, "Let's all watch Alec Baldwin blame the gun."

For Donald Jr. — who has faced a firestorm of criticism for his actions — it's something of a personal matter. From 2016 to 2020, Baldwin parodied former president Trump on "Saturday Night Live" and feuded with the rest of the Trump clan during their years in the White House. A gun control advocate, Baldwin's beliefs further clashed with the one-time first family and Donald Jr., who considered running for an NRA leadership position in 2020.

But while the dust is still settling on Donald Jr.'s "sick stunt," he's already moving on to the next controversy. This time, Donald Jr. is taking aim at the Biden administration and the shortages of certain products in the U.S., which he likens to living in communist Czechoslovakia in the 1980s.