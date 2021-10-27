The Strange Thing Donald Trump Jr. Just Said About His Childhood
Like his father, ex-President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. has a habit of stirring up controversy. In October, it was actor Alec Baldwin who was the target of Donald Jr.'s ridicule, following the tragic film set shooting in which Baldwin fired a prop gun that killed director of photography Halyna Hutchins. Per The Hill, the oldest Trump son wasted no time in mocking up T-shirts with the slogan, "Guns don't kill people, Alec Baldwin kills people." Donald Jr. also followed up with an Instagram post that showed Homer Simpson (of "The Simpsons") wearing a sign that read, "Let's all watch Alec Baldwin blame the gun."
For Donald Jr. — who has faced a firestorm of criticism for his actions — it's something of a personal matter. From 2016 to 2020, Baldwin parodied former president Trump on "Saturday Night Live" and feuded with the rest of the Trump clan during their years in the White House. A gun control advocate, Baldwin's beliefs further clashed with the one-time first family and Donald Jr., who considered running for an NRA leadership position in 2020.
But while the dust is still settling on Donald Jr.'s "sick stunt," he's already moving on to the next controversy. This time, Donald Jr. is taking aim at the Biden administration and the shortages of certain products in the U.S., which he likens to living in communist Czechoslovakia in the 1980s.
Donald Trump Jr. remembers standing in breadlines for food
During an October Newsmax interview with Sebastian Gorka, a former aide to ex-President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. surprised viewers with his childhood recollections ... which differ from what you might expect from the son of a billionaire. Gorka and Donald Jr. were speaking of backlogged goods and product shortages, when Gorka asked for Donald Jr.'s perspective as someone who had "traveled behind the Iron Curtain." Gorka is referring to Donald Jr.'s early life with his mother, Ivana Trump, who grew up in Czechoslovakia before moving to the U.S. in the 1970s.
"I traveled with [my grandparents] there every summer, you know, six, eight weeks," Donald Jr. told Gorka. "I've waited in those bread lines. We're starting to see the empty shelves that I experienced then in communist Czechoslovakia in the '80s in America right now."
While conservative media members have shown images of empty shelves in criticism of President Biden, some of these photos have been proven to support a misleading narrative, per USA TODAY. Twitter, therefore, was quick to rip Donald Jr. apart. "This is f***ing hilarious," one user slammed. "Trump Junior says his visiting his relatives in 1980s Communist Warsaw Pact Czechoslovakia, behind the Iron Curtain, as a TOURIST MULTIMILLIONAIRE MEANS HE KNOWS AMERICA IS THE SAME BC HE 'STOOD IN BREADLINES' FOR FOOD." Another tweeted his incredulity that Donald Jr. who "never had a real job ... spent summers in breadlines in Eastern Europe." Donald Jr. has yet to respond to the criticism.