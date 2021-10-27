Katie Maloney-Schwartz Made A Major Revelation About Her Relationship With Tom Schwartz
After a two-year hiatus, "Vanderpump Rules" is finally back for a ninth season. However, the cast looks a little different than in years past. Notably missing are the reality show's OG cast members Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, who were fired after it was revealed they were involved in a racist incident involving former cast member Faith Stowers. Jax Taylor and his wife Brittany Cartwright, who joined the show in season 4, also stepped away from the show, although it was rumored they were fired as well. Newcomers Brett Caprioni, Max Boyens, and Dayna Kathan were also not back for a second season. There are still some familiar faces including long-running stars Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Ariana Maddix, Scheana Shay, and, of course, Lisa Vanderpump.
While we see the cast partying hard as always, we also see a new side to some of the cast members: parenthood. Both Scheana and Lala Kent are brand new moms, with their daughters Summer Moon and Ocean born just weeks apart. In contrast to the "Vanderpump Baby Boom," as it's been dubbed, viewers see Tom and Katie struggle with fertility issues. In one episode, the couple confronts the issue head-on, making a pretty big revelation about something that happened early in their relationship.
Katie Maloney-Schwartz reveals she had an abortion
As most of their friends appeared to get pregnant and have babies around the same time, fans wondered if Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney-Schwartz were planning on or trying to have children of their own, and in reality star fashion, the couple has been up for the questions. "Without going into too much detail, me and Katie, we do want to have kids," Tom told People in May. "As far as the timeline, I'm still noncommittal."
The couple took things a step further, visiting a fertility clinic in an episode of "Vanderpump Rules." While discussing their upcoming visit, Katie shared that she had had an abortion. "We made the best decision at the time," Tom said (via People). "I mean, I knew I wanted to have kids," Katie recalled of making the decision. "But I just knew that was not the time in my life." Tom echoed the sentiment saying their relationship at the time was too rocky to raise a child together. "I think we would have broke up and [been] like, 'This is too much,' " Tom expressed. "But we would have been good parents."
"Tom and I'd been together for a year, and it was not pretty. Like, we fought all the time," Katie later divulged in a confessional. "I wanted it to work out, but I was just like if anything, he's going to leave and I'm going to be a single mom... Everyone, every woman, every person should be able to decide what's best for them."