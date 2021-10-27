Katie Maloney-Schwartz Made A Major Revelation About Her Relationship With Tom Schwartz

As most of their friends appeared to get pregnant and have babies around the same time, fans wondered if Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney-Schwartz were planning on or trying to have children of their own, and in reality star fashion, the couple has been up for the questions. "Without going into too much detail, me and Katie, we do want to have kids," Tom told People in May. "As far as the timeline, I'm still noncommittal."

The couple took things a step further, visiting a fertility clinic in an episode of "Vanderpump Rules." While discussing their upcoming visit, Katie shared that she had had an abortion. "We made the best decision at the time," Tom said (via People). "I mean, I knew I wanted to have kids," Katie recalled of making the decision. "But I just knew that was not the time in my life." Tom echoed the sentiment saying their relationship at the time was too rocky to raise a child together. "I think we would have broke up and [been] like, 'This is too much,' " Tom expressed. "But we would have been good parents."

"Tom and I'd been together for a year, and it was not pretty. Like, we fought all the time," Katie later divulged in a confessional. "I wanted it to work out, but I was just like if anything, he's going to leave and I'm going to be a single mom... Everyone, every woman, every person should be able to decide what's best for them."