Are The Grammys Really Rescinding R. Kelly's Awards?

Ever since the release of the shocking Lifetime documentary "Surviving R. Kelly" in 2019, the titular R&B singer has lost deals (and money) left and right. That same year, for example, Sony/RCA dropped R. Kelly due to the documentary's claims of abuse and sex trafficking, as reported by Billboard. The singer had been part of RCA's roster since 2012, when his label, Jive, became part of Sony's umbrella.

Kelly's finances suffered as well. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the "Step in the Name of Love" singer was worth as much as $100 million at the height of his career. Following his recent legal troubles, however, his net worth is now estimated to be in the negative of $2 million. The singer is also believed to have handed thousands of dollars as settlement money to several women over the years. During his September trial, for example, a witness testified that Kelly had paid her $200,000 to settle a lawsuit two decades ago, where the woman accused him of giving her a sexually-transmitted disease, per ABC.

After Kelly was found guilty of nine counts of sex trafficking and racketeering on September 28, YouTube removed two of his channels, RKellyTV and RKellyVevo, "in accordance with our creator responsibility guidelines," per BBC. However, it seems that Kelly's catalog is still up on YouTube Music, as well as Spotify, Apple Music, and other streaming platforms. Now, the next question is: Are R. Kelly's Grammy awards next on the chopping block?