The Weird Thing Nick Cannon Just Said About Barbara Corcoran
Nick Cannon's talk show is making the rounds. Titled "Nick Cannon," the daytime TV show debuted on September 27 and, so far, guests have included the likes of Kevin Hart, Jamie Foxx, Fat Joe, Ashanti, Kandi Burruss, Nicole Scherzinger, and Jay Leno (via IMDb). During Fat Joe's "Nick Cannon" guest appearance on October 11, in particular, the host revealed how he squashed his years-long beef with Eminem.
Apparently, Cannon had Fat Joe to thank for ending the feud. "Honestly, I gotta keep it a stack, this brother right here helped end the 'beef' with me and Eminem," the "Masked Singer" host said, referencing the New York City rapper. "And it wasn't no 'real beef,' but Joe was like, 'Man, I gotta get you two brothers together, man.' And he called Eminem!"
As Joe explained, he couldn't stand to see two of his friends going at each other. "I said, 'This gotta stop,'" the rapper said. "You know, y'all both my friends, y'all my brothers, y'all beautiful people, I don't even know what this is about." Then, Cannon sent out a surprise shoutout to his former enemy. "Fat Joe ended it, you gotta listen to the OG," he added. "Shouts out to Eminem." Still, Cannon's latest guest, Barbara Corcoran, might have been the show's most entertaining appearance yet.
Nick Cannon says Barbara Corcoran got him 'pregnant'
On October 27, "Shark Tank" star Barbara Corcoran stopped by Nick Cannon's talk show — and it was pretty hilarious. After introducing Corcoran, for example, Cannon revealed what she told him after they hugged backstage. "We gave a light, little hug," he said. "And she's like, 'What is that?' And I hugged her tighter and she said, 'That's more like it, baby.'" That's not all, though. She apparently also made fun of Cannon's style.
"Backstage she looked at my shoes, she said, 'That's a big foot.'" The banter continued on social media, too. "Had too much fun with @NickCannon today on #NickCannonShow!" Corcoran tweeted as the episode aired. "My new wife!" the host replied, retweeting Corcoran. "She got me pregnant today!!!!" Elsewhere in the episode, Corcoran discussed her viral TikTok clip, where she explained how her ex-boyfriend and business partner, Ramone Simone, left her to marry her own assistant, per Inman.
"That sounds like some 'Love & Hip Hop' stuff," Cannon commented. "Hold up! Your boyfriend gave you the money, left you and married your secretary?" Keeping things light as always, Corcoran said that her former secretary was "better looking." Where is Simone now, though? "He married a woman who just ran away recently and married her tennis instructor," the businesswoman revealed. "That's what you get!" Cannon replied. "Karma, karma, karma."