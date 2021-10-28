The Weird Thing Nick Cannon Just Said About Barbara Corcoran

Nick Cannon's talk show is making the rounds. Titled "Nick Cannon," the daytime TV show debuted on September 27 and, so far, guests have included the likes of Kevin Hart, Jamie Foxx, Fat Joe, Ashanti, Kandi Burruss, Nicole Scherzinger, and Jay Leno (via IMDb). During Fat Joe's "Nick Cannon" guest appearance on October 11, in particular, the host revealed how he squashed his years-long beef with Eminem.

Apparently, Cannon had Fat Joe to thank for ending the feud. "Honestly, I gotta keep it a stack, this brother right here helped end the 'beef' with me and Eminem," the "Masked Singer" host said, referencing the New York City rapper. "And it wasn't no 'real beef,' but Joe was like, 'Man, I gotta get you two brothers together, man.' And he called Eminem!"

As Joe explained, he couldn't stand to see two of his friends going at each other. "I said, 'This gotta stop,'" the rapper said. "You know, y'all both my friends, y'all my brothers, y'all beautiful people, I don't even know what this is about." Then, Cannon sent out a surprise shoutout to his former enemy. "Fat Joe ended it, you gotta listen to the OG," he added. "Shouts out to Eminem." Still, Cannon's latest guest, Barbara Corcoran, might have been the show's most entertaining appearance yet.