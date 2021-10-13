This Is Why Nick Cannon Ended His Beef With Eminem

Nick Cannon and Eminem's decade-long beef will probably go down as one of the most entertaining in hip-hop history. As reported by Billboard, the feud began in 2009 as the Detroit rapper alluded to a past relationship with Mariah Carey, Cannon's then-wife. "Mariah, what ever happened to us? / Why did we have to break up?" Eminem rapped on "Bagpipes From Baghdad" (via Genius). "Nick, you had your fun, I've come to kick you in your ..." you get the point.

Following the aforementioned line, Cannon and Eminem traded shots back-and-forth for years. Carey even released a music video poking fun at the rapper's obsession over her, appropriately titled "Obsessed," that featured the pop singer dressed up as Eminem (which hilariously predicted what the rapper looks like now). Then, in 2019, the beef was reignited after Eminem dropped a verse on Fat Joe's "Lord Above" track. "I know me and Mariah didn't end on a high note / But that other dude's whipped-that p***y got him neutered," Em rapped, seemingly referencing Carey's ex-husband (via Genius).

In 2020, however, the enemies apparently decided to call a truce. "Beef between @eminem x @nickcannon is water under the bridge," Eminem's longtime friend Royce Da 5'9'" announced on Instagram in October of last year. "They're not enemies," rapper Crooked I also confirmed at the time. "It's over." And now, Cannon has revealed how and why he ended his beef with Eminem.