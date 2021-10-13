This Is Why Nick Cannon Ended His Beef With Eminem
Nick Cannon and Eminem's decade-long beef will probably go down as one of the most entertaining in hip-hop history. As reported by Billboard, the feud began in 2009 as the Detroit rapper alluded to a past relationship with Mariah Carey, Cannon's then-wife. "Mariah, what ever happened to us? / Why did we have to break up?" Eminem rapped on "Bagpipes From Baghdad" (via Genius). "Nick, you had your fun, I've come to kick you in your ..." you get the point.
Following the aforementioned line, Cannon and Eminem traded shots back-and-forth for years. Carey even released a music video poking fun at the rapper's obsession over her, appropriately titled "Obsessed," that featured the pop singer dressed up as Eminem (which hilariously predicted what the rapper looks like now). Then, in 2019, the beef was reignited after Eminem dropped a verse on Fat Joe's "Lord Above" track. "I know me and Mariah didn't end on a high note / But that other dude's whipped-that p***y got him neutered," Em rapped, seemingly referencing Carey's ex-husband (via Genius).
In 2020, however, the enemies apparently decided to call a truce. "Beef between @eminem x @nickcannon is water under the bridge," Eminem's longtime friend Royce Da 5'9'" announced on Instagram in October of last year. "They're not enemies," rapper Crooked I also confirmed at the time. "It's over." And now, Cannon has revealed how and why he ended his beef with Eminem.
Nick Cannon says Fat Joe swooped in
Funny enough, Nick Cannon and Eminem's beef ended thanks to Fat Joe — who was party to blame for reigniting their feud after hosting the Detroit rapper's verse on his track "Lord Above." On October 12, the Bronx native appeared on "The Nick Cannon Show," where he and the host recalled their longtime friendship. "When I tell y'all this brother right here is probably one of the coolest cats y'all will ever meet," Cannon said about Joe.
"He's had so much success but always down to earth, always," he continued. "Whenever I have an issue, whenever I need anything, I make one call and Fat Joe is always there." And apparently, a call was made about Cannon's beef with Eminem. "Honestly, I gotta keep it a stack, this brother right here helped end the 'beef' with me and Eminem," the "Drumline" star admitted. "And it wasn't no 'real beef,' but Joe was like, 'Man, I gotta get you two brothers together, man.' And he called Eminem!"
Then, Fat Joe explained how he convinced the Detroit rapper to make peace with Cannon. "I said, 'This gotta stop,'" the "Lean Back" rapper said. "You know, y'all both my friends, y'all my brothers, y'all beautiful people, I don't even know what this is about." Cannon also chimed in, sending a shout-out to his former nemesis. "Fat Joe ended it, you gotta listen to the OG," he added. "Shouts out to Eminem."