Meghan Markle's Biographer Reveals What She Will Really Regret In Life
Meghan Markle has undoubtedly been through a lot over the past few years. From the good (falling in love, getting married, and becoming a mother), to the stressful (stepping back as a senior member of the royal family and moving to a different country), and everything in between, Meghan's life has been nothing short of a whirlwind. For years, things have been strained between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the royal family, as Harry explained in the couple's interview with Oprah Winfrey, according to The Sun. Meghan had a very hard time living in the UK, which is something that she and Harry expressed during that interview as well. Moreover, Meghan has chosen to cut her father out of her life after he lied to her about his relationship with the press, according to Us Weekly.
And while things appear to be going well for Harry and Meghan as they live their lives on their terms from the comfort of their Montecito mansion, it's possible that Meghan will have some regrets down the road. Keep reading to find out what an expert had to say.
Meghan Markle may have a change of heart in the future
Royal author Tom Bower believes that Meghan Markle will regret shutting people out of her life. "I believe Meghan is a very stubborn person, but I think eventually even she'll realize that this isolated world she and Harry and built for themselves was a poisonous choice," Bower told Closer magazine in October. "They seem so desperate to control the narrative that they can't risk anyone else influencing it – but this will simply cause more damage to them in the future, when their children grow up with no family around them," he added.
And while Meghan may truly feel as though she is doing what is best for her and her family at present time, it's entirely possible that Bower is right in thinking that she will someday wish that she had done things differently. Back in July, royal commentator Tom Quinn said that he thinks that Meghan may even regret sitting down with Oprah Winfrey. "I think later on she will think I shouldn't have burnt my bridges to that extent," he said, according to the Mirror. Another royal expert by the name of Emily Andrews echoed these thoughts — and the ones of Bower. "[Meghan] doesn't see any of her father's family and Archie and Lilibet will grow up without seeing any of their cousins," she said, according to the Mirror, adding, "I think she may regret being quite so public with that Oprah interview because that is there for posterity."