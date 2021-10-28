Meghan Markle's Biographer Reveals What She Will Really Regret In Life

Royal author Tom Bower believes that Meghan Markle will regret shutting people out of her life. "I believe Meghan is a very stubborn person, but I think eventually even she'll realize that this isolated world she and Harry and built for themselves was a poisonous choice," Bower told Closer magazine in October. "They seem so desperate to control the narrative that they can't risk anyone else influencing it – but this will simply cause more damage to them in the future, when their children grow up with no family around them," he added.

And while Meghan may truly feel as though she is doing what is best for her and her family at present time, it's entirely possible that Bower is right in thinking that she will someday wish that she had done things differently. Back in July, royal commentator Tom Quinn said that he thinks that Meghan may even regret sitting down with Oprah Winfrey. "I think later on she will think I shouldn't have burnt my bridges to that extent," he said, according to the Mirror. Another royal expert by the name of Emily Andrews echoed these thoughts — and the ones of Bower. "[Meghan] doesn't see any of her father's family and Archie and Lilibet will grow up without seeing any of their cousins," she said, according to the Mirror, adding, "I think she may regret being quite so public with that Oprah interview because that is there for posterity."