Katie Couric Has Bold Words For Meghan McCain
Katie Couric's personal and revealing memoir, "Going There," hit shelves on October 26, but it has been making headlines for weeks now thanks to the salacious celebrity tidbits that have grabbed many people's attention, including Meghan McCain.
The two have a checkered past, which began when the former "The View" co-host called out Couric for the comments she made to Bill Maher about needing to "deprogram these people who have signed up for the cult of Trump" (via Hollywood Life). McCain shot back on "The View," saying, "We're hearing a lot of language from people like Katie Couric talking about Republicans like me needing to be deprogrammed, that we're brainwashed" (via The Hill). And that was just the beginning.
McCain, now a columnist for the Daily Mail, penned an article about Couric two weeks before her memoir's release date, calling the book, "nothing short of a kamikaze mission to destroy what is left of the carcass of her career." She continued to dig into the former "CBS Evening News" anchor, writing, "Now, I have an admission. I don't like Katie Couric, I haven't liked Katie Couric since she interviewed Sarah Palin." McCain continued, criticizing Couric for editing out some of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's interview because it didn't make her look good. "How many other interviews did she rig or manipulate during her long, storied career?" But that wasn't all McCain had to say about the former "Katie" host.
Katie Couric called Meghan McCain's comments about her book 'irresponsible'
Meghan McCain appeared on the October 22 episode of "Watch What Happens Live" with S.E. Cupp, where Andy Cohen asked her for their thoughts on Katie Couic's book. McCain quickly replied, "We both hate it." Cupp continued, saying, "What a terrible decision and waste of a platform to talk about all the women you burned on your way up."
A week later, Couric appeared on an episode of the podcast "Las Culturistas" with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang. They asked the former "TODAY" anchor about her reaction to McCain and Cupp's comments. "I think it's so clear that they haven't read the book. And it's honestly kind of weird and irresponsible and really creepy for them to make these big pronouncements when they haven't read the book and they're taking bits and pieces," Couric replied. "And look, I'd be happy to have them talk about the book if they'd read the book and understood the totality of it," she added. I think they're trying to be in my draft a little bit and, you know, some people are trying to get attention by talking about my book if they are just thirsty in general."
Sounds like these two won't be breaking bread any time soon.