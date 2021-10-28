Katie Couric Has Bold Words For Meghan McCain

Katie Couric's personal and revealing memoir, "Going There," hit shelves on October 26, but it has been making headlines for weeks now thanks to the salacious celebrity tidbits that have grabbed many people's attention, including Meghan McCain.

The two have a checkered past, which began when the former "The View" co-host called out Couric for the comments she made to Bill Maher about needing to "deprogram these people who have signed up for the cult of Trump" (via Hollywood Life). McCain shot back on "The View," saying, "We're hearing a lot of language from people like Katie Couric talking about Republicans like me needing to be deprogrammed, that we're brainwashed" (via The Hill). And that was just the beginning.

McCain, now a columnist for the Daily Mail, penned an article about Couric two weeks before her memoir's release date, calling the book, "nothing short of a kamikaze mission to destroy what is left of the carcass of her career." She continued to dig into the former "CBS Evening News" anchor, writing, "Now, I have an admission. I don't like Katie Couric, I haven't liked Katie Couric since she interviewed Sarah Palin." McCain continued, criticizing Couric for editing out some of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's interview because it didn't make her look good. "How many other interviews did she rig or manipulate during her long, storied career?" But that wasn't all McCain had to say about the former "Katie" host.