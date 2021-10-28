Which Current Co-Host Of 'The View' Was Supposedly Mean To Debbie Matenopoulos?

"The View" is known for its fair share of backstage drama. On a June 2006 episode, former co-host Star Jones announced she was leaving to the chagrin of many, (more surprisingly) two days ahead of the network's scheduled announcement that she would be doing so, as her contract wasn't renewed, per TODAY. Barbara Walters, the show's creator, told the Associated Press (via TODAY) after Star's surprise announcement, "I was trying to do everything I possibly could — up until this morning when I was betrayed — to protect her."

Then, there is Joy Behar and former co-panelist Meghan McCain's history of feuding on-air, with Behar telling McCain mid-heated argument (after the latter returned from three-month maternity leave), "I did not miss you. Zero." It was less surprising, thus, when McCain announced on a July 1 episode that she was exiting the show. In her October audio memoir "Bad Republican" (via Variety), McCain called the work environment of "The View" one where "producers can't control hosts, manage conflict or control leaking" and the show "brings out the worst in people."

McCain also noted that despite being famously critical of ex-president Donald Trump, her co-hosts did not spare her the side-eye by pure virtue of her being a Republican. "As the country got worse under Trump, the treatment from Whoopi, Joy, and some of the staff grew meaner and less forgiving." Should it surprise anyone, then former, that co-host Debbie Matenopoulos has accused a current host of "hateful" behavior on set?