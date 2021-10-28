Which Current Co-Host Of 'The View' Was Supposedly Mean To Debbie Matenopoulos?
"The View" is known for its fair share of backstage drama. On a June 2006 episode, former co-host Star Jones announced she was leaving to the chagrin of many, (more surprisingly) two days ahead of the network's scheduled announcement that she would be doing so, as her contract wasn't renewed, per TODAY. Barbara Walters, the show's creator, told the Associated Press (via TODAY) after Star's surprise announcement, "I was trying to do everything I possibly could — up until this morning when I was betrayed — to protect her."
Then, there is Joy Behar and former co-panelist Meghan McCain's history of feuding on-air, with Behar telling McCain mid-heated argument (after the latter returned from three-month maternity leave), "I did not miss you. Zero." It was less surprising, thus, when McCain announced on a July 1 episode that she was exiting the show. In her October audio memoir "Bad Republican" (via Variety), McCain called the work environment of "The View" one where "producers can't control hosts, manage conflict or control leaking" and the show "brings out the worst in people."
McCain also noted that despite being famously critical of ex-president Donald Trump, her co-hosts did not spare her the side-eye by pure virtue of her being a Republican. "As the country got worse under Trump, the treatment from Whoopi, Joy, and some of the staff grew meaner and less forgiving." Should it surprise anyone, then former, that co-host Debbie Matenopoulos has accused a current host of "hateful" behavior on set?
Debbie Matenopoulos' allegations about Ana Navarro sound on-brand for 'The View'
Debbie Matenopoulos did not appreciate current co-host Ana Navarro's "mean" and "icy" attitude when she returned for an October 22 "Hot Topics" segment. Fittingly appearing on a "Flashback Friday" show, Debbie was amongst the daytime talk staple's original rotation from 1997 to 1999 (via Page Six). Though she shared fond memories of working with the show's creator, Barbara Walters, Matenopoulos made some shocking claims about Navarro later on Sirius XM's "The Michelle Collins Show".
"She was kind of hateful to me," Matenopoulos alleged. "She wouldn't even look at me in the eyes. Backstage and on-air, she was not nice to me." Furthermore, Matenopoulos told host Michelle Collins that Navarro "seemed to be nice to everyone else except for me. I was like, 'What?' I don't even know. Legit, like she just has an issue with me." She added, "I was just trying to say, 'Good morning, everybody, nice to see you,'" but Navarro was indeed "a little bit icy."
We guess drama is part and parcel of any behind-the-scenes experience with "The View." If Matenopoulos' allegations are true, she and Navarro can hopefully mend things, as they might potentially be co-hosts soon. As Matenopoulos' representative told People in July after Meghan McCain's departure, the "View" alum would "never say never to returning to her first television home."