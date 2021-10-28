Molly Ringwald's Daugher Adele Is Her Twin

Kids; they grow up so fast! We're talking about both Molly Ringwald, who is no longer a teenager (weirdly), and her now-12-year-old daughter Adele. She simply looks exactly like her mom!

According to People, the mother-daughter-duo were twinning on the red carpet on October 26 hitting the American Ballet Theatre's Fall Gala in New York City in matching, rose-colored outfits, and the pretty in pink jokes basically write themselves. But they'd look like twins even if they weren't color-coordinating, due to the fact that they appear to have the same face. Man, those Ringwald genes are powerful.

Adele is one of Molly's three clones — sorry, three children. Adele has an 18-year-old sister Mathilda and an actual twin brother named Roman, per People. According to Page Six, Mathilda works as a model, while Roman is busy being a child and doing kid things. As for Adele, a quick scan of her mom's Instagram page is enough to see that Adele is pretty serious about ballet, especially for a 12-year-old, which explains why the two went to the gala together.