Molly Ringwald's Daugher Adele Is Her Twin
Kids; they grow up so fast! We're talking about both Molly Ringwald, who is no longer a teenager (weirdly), and her now-12-year-old daughter Adele. She simply looks exactly like her mom!
According to People, the mother-daughter-duo were twinning on the red carpet on October 26 hitting the American Ballet Theatre's Fall Gala in New York City in matching, rose-colored outfits, and the pretty in pink jokes basically write themselves. But they'd look like twins even if they weren't color-coordinating, due to the fact that they appear to have the same face. Man, those Ringwald genes are powerful.
Adele is one of Molly's three clones — sorry, three children. Adele has an 18-year-old sister Mathilda and an actual twin brother named Roman, per People. According to Page Six, Mathilda works as a model, while Roman is busy being a child and doing kid things. As for Adele, a quick scan of her mom's Instagram page is enough to see that Adele is pretty serious about ballet, especially for a 12-year-old, which explains why the two went to the gala together.
Molly Ringwald's daughter looks just like her
Photos of Molly Ringwald and 12-year-old Adele from the American Ballet Theater's Fall Gala show that the pair coordinated with pink outfits. Mom Molly wore a chic velvet slip dress and Adele accessorized her pastel party frock with a fuzzy pink jacket. Adele has clearly inherited her mother's famous pout, and even her pink dyed hair reminds us of Molly's signature red.
The '80s teen movie icon posted a photo from the event to her own Instagram, with a simple caption and heart emoji. Molly posts a lot of photos of her youngest daughter, as a matter of fact, and the resemblance gets more striking every time. In the caption of one image, in which Adele's hair is an icy blonde, Molly wrote, "My kid is a chameleon." But she obviously knows who Adele really looks like, captioning another picture of her daughter (this time with her locks dyed a reddish-pink), "Pretty in pink." Okay, we see you, Molly Ringwald!