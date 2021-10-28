Brian Cox Lashes Out At Steven Seagal. Here's What He Said

Brian Cox doesn't seem to care about making friends in the industry — which is why he didn't mince words when discussing how he really feels about Steven Seagal in his new memoir. The Emmy winner starred alongside Seagal in 1996's "The Glimmer Man," and he proceeded to shade Seagal into oblivion in his book.

"Steven Seagal is as ludicrous in real life as he appears on screen," Cox wrote in "Putting the Rabbit in the Hat," according to excerpts published by The Big Issue. "He radiates a studied serenity, as though he's on a higher plane to the rest of us, and while he's certainly on a different plane, no doubt about that, it's probably not a higher one," the actor penned. Ouch.

Cox's dislike for Seagal began during the filming of "The Glimmer Man," the "X2: X-Men United" star told Modern Man. Cox claimed that Seagal was unprofessional on set, with the "On Deadly Ground" actor apparently refusing to run lines off-camera while Cox was on-camera. "He wouldn't do that," Cox noted, claiming it was the director who told him of Seagal's refusal. "Sometimes you act with people that are completely beyond the pale."

We imagine that Seagal wouldn't be too pleased to read about his former co-star's comments, but Cox doesn't care. In fact, he told The Big Issue, "I'm expecting probably never to hear from some people again. But that's the way it goes."