Jinger Duggar And Jeremy Vuolo's Date Night Isn't What You'd Expect

Jinger Duggar and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, follow a different path from the rest of the Duggar family. The couple moved to Los Angeles, California so Jeremy could attend The Master's Seminary. But sources close to the Duggar family claim Jim Bob Duggar wasn't exactly happy about the move. An insider seemingly told Katie Joy's "Without a Crystal Ball" vlog that daddy Duggar thinks Jeremy "stole" Jinger by taking her to California, which he calls "land of the heathens." Joy's vlog spills a lot of tea and posts regularly on the Christian fundamentalist reality TV scene, so this could very well be the case.

The couple and their two daughters live in the San Fernando Valley, in a ranch home worth almost $700,000. Duggar fans may be worried about Jinger's adjusting to the California lifestyle — but no need to sweat it. Celebrity Net Worth notes that Jinger is worth $2 million, so she can comfortably figure out her new life. Jeremy is studying to be a pastor, but his views are more modern than his father-in-law's. Sources close to the Duggars allegedly shared with "Without a Crystal Ball" that Jeremy has "very conservative beliefs" on many things, but he is "a lot more open to Jinger having a voice and a choice." Jinger and Jeremy's recent date night isn't what you'd expect, and it's an example of how much has changed for the Duggar daughter.