Jinger Duggar And Jeremy Vuolo's Date Night Isn't What You'd Expect
Jinger Duggar and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, follow a different path from the rest of the Duggar family. The couple moved to Los Angeles, California so Jeremy could attend The Master's Seminary. But sources close to the Duggar family claim Jim Bob Duggar wasn't exactly happy about the move. An insider seemingly told Katie Joy's "Without a Crystal Ball" vlog that daddy Duggar thinks Jeremy "stole" Jinger by taking her to California, which he calls "land of the heathens." Joy's vlog spills a lot of tea and posts regularly on the Christian fundamentalist reality TV scene, so this could very well be the case.
The couple and their two daughters live in the San Fernando Valley, in a ranch home worth almost $700,000. Duggar fans may be worried about Jinger's adjusting to the California lifestyle — but no need to sweat it. Celebrity Net Worth notes that Jinger is worth $2 million, so she can comfortably figure out her new life. Jeremy is studying to be a pastor, but his views are more modern than his father-in-law's. Sources close to the Duggars allegedly shared with "Without a Crystal Ball" that Jeremy has "very conservative beliefs" on many things, but he is "a lot more open to Jinger having a voice and a choice." Jinger and Jeremy's recent date night isn't what you'd expect, and it's an example of how much has changed for the Duggar daughter.
Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo went to Shake Shack and saw Hamilton
Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo's recent October date night was one for the books! It consisted of dinner at Shake Shack, then seeing "Hamilton" at Hollywood Pantages Theatre. Jinger shared their date on Instagram with the caption, "@jeremy_vuolo is always serious about his @shakeshack. Also, last night's @hamiltonmusical was fantastic." It doesn't sound like a wild night on the town ... unless you're the daughter of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. Jinger's life in Los Angeles, California is quite a change from the way she grew up!
Jim Bob and Michelle of "19 Kids and Counting" and "Counting On" raised their kids under strict fundamentalist Christian rules. The girls had to wear long-sleeved tops and long skirts or dresses; pants were forbidden. Once Jim Bob approved of a potential spouse, the Duggar kids entered courtship, with all communication monitored by their parents. And no kissing until the wedding day! Millions have watched the Duggar children, but most mainstream TV shows were banned by Jim Bob and Michelle.
Jinger was and is a rebel in the Duggar family; she's rocked pants and highlighted her hair. Jim Bob seemingly isn't a fan of Los Angeles, but Jinger and Jeremy seem to love it. In September, Jinger shared her first golf lesson, and their Instagram is positive vibes. But nothing like seeing "Hamilton" drives home the point that you can live the way you want, and independence is a must.