What Abby Huntsman Just Revealed About Her Time On The View Is Turning Heads

It's been some time since Abby Huntsman left "The View" in January 2020, so perhaps she now feels she can be more honest. The talk show host and political pundit Huntsman is finally speaking out, honestly, about the real reason she left ABC's "The View."

The Utah native always had a political upbringing, particularly from her father, former Utah governor and Russian Ambassador Jon Huntsman, per DeseretNews. So Abby's decision to leave "The View" and serve as senior adviser to his 2020 gubernatorial re-election campaign made sense. But while that was the official reason, lots of other causes circulated for Huntsman's departure, including a harmful work environment and tensions between her and the other right-wing co-host, the always controversial Meghan McCain. While Huntsman and McCain are reportedly still friends — "Abby has been my friend for years and will always be my friend," McCain told Insider — CNN reported that McCain confronted Huntsman about too frequently talking about her children on air while knowing that McCain had struggled with fertility challenges. "Abby was sick of being berated by Meghan for perceived slights," a source told CNN.

Now, Huntsman has a new podcast called "I Wish Somebody Told Me..." where she and co-host Lauren Leeds take deep dives into guests' lives. To start, they're turning the lens on Huntsman herself and her time with "The View" — and she's being much more straightforward about it.