Michelle Obama Got A 'Thrill' Guest-Starring On This TV Show

On October 28, "Black-ish" — the 25-time Emmy nominated sitcom about an upper-class Black family dealing with cultural identity and social issues — announced that Michelle Obama will make an appearance on the series. "#blackish is going all out for the final season!" the show tweeted, sharing a picture of the former first lady with the cast. "We are honored to have trailblazer @MichelleObama join us as an upcoming guest star." Shortly after, Michelle retweeted the announcement, revealing her own excitement. "I've long been a fan of @BlackishABC's wit and all-around brilliance, and it was such a thrill to join in for an episode," she gushed. "I can't wait for you all to see it!"

In 2015, the Obamas personally told "Black-ish" star Anthony Anderson that they were big fans of the show. "I was at the White House ... and met the president and first lady, and the first thing out of their mouths was, 'We love 'Black-ish,'" he told The New York Times at the 2015 B.E.T. Honors in D.C. "So that came as a shock." At the time, then-president Barack Obama was apparently in talks to make a guest appearance himself, Anderson told E!. "We're petitioning to get Pres. Obama on the show," Anderson told the outlet in 2015. "We know [the Obamas], so we've been dealing with them and their people and hopefully they'll say yes."

While Barack has yet to make an appearance, there's no doubt that Anderson — and the entire cast — is just as psyched for Michelle's spot on the show.