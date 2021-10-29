Everything We Know About Fetty Wap's Arrest

The legal problems just won't stop for Fetty Wap. In 2019, for example, the rapper (real name Willie Maxwell II) was arrested in Las Vegas for getting into a scuffle with hotel employees, as ABC News reported. According to Las Vegas PD, Maxwell allegedly "punched three employees," as ABC wrote, who worked at The Mirage, which resulted in his arrest at 8:30 am on September 1 of that year. Maxwell was charged with three counts of battery and released from jail shortly after.

Two years prior, in 2017, Maxwell had another run-in with the law. As reported by People, the "Trap Queen" rapper was arrested for drag racing in Brooklyn, New York on November 2 of that year. Maxwell was reportedly found racing in a Mercedes on Gowanus Expressway at around 1:21 am. "[He was] in the vicinity of Hamilton Avenue driving recklessly at a high rate of speed causing a dangerous condition while racing another vehicle within the confines of the 72 precinct," an NYPD spokesperson told the outlet.

As a result, Maxwell was charged with "reckless endangerment, illegal speed, DWI, reckless driving, and aggravated unlicensed operation vehicle," People reported. And now, the rapper has been arrested again — though this time the charges are even more serious.