Everything We Know About Fetty Wap's Arrest
The legal problems just won't stop for Fetty Wap. In 2019, for example, the rapper (real name Willie Maxwell II) was arrested in Las Vegas for getting into a scuffle with hotel employees, as ABC News reported. According to Las Vegas PD, Maxwell allegedly "punched three employees," as ABC wrote, who worked at The Mirage, which resulted in his arrest at 8:30 am on September 1 of that year. Maxwell was charged with three counts of battery and released from jail shortly after.
Two years prior, in 2017, Maxwell had another run-in with the law. As reported by People, the "Trap Queen" rapper was arrested for drag racing in Brooklyn, New York on November 2 of that year. Maxwell was reportedly found racing in a Mercedes on Gowanus Expressway at around 1:21 am. "[He was] in the vicinity of Hamilton Avenue driving recklessly at a high rate of speed causing a dangerous condition while racing another vehicle within the confines of the 72 precinct," an NYPD spokesperson told the outlet.
As a result, Maxwell was charged with "reckless endangerment, illegal speed, DWI, reckless driving, and aggravated unlicensed operation vehicle," People reported. And now, the rapper has been arrested again — though this time the charges are even more serious.
Fetty Wap was arrested by the FBI at Rolling Loud Festival
As reported by the Daily Mail, Fetty Wap was arrested by the FBI on federal drug charges on October 28. FBI agents apprehended the rapper at New York City's Citi Field Stadium, which hosted the hip-hop festival Rolling Loud. Maxwell was expected to perform at the festival but never made it on stage.
Though the details about said charges are still being kept under wraps, a source told the outlet Maxwell is expected to be arraigned in a federal NY courtroom on October 29. Just hours before his arrest, Maxwell eerily predicted what was to come via a post on social media. "N****s move cautious never worried," the rapper wrote on Instagram Stories on October 28, per the Daily mail, accompanied by a prayer and crown emoji.
So far, Maxwell's reps have yet to comment on the arrest. Earlier this week, the rapper released a new mixtape, titled "The Butterfly Effect," which also served as a tribute to his 4-year-old daughter who passed away in the summer, per Complex. Fans were excited to hear the new music live at Rolling Loud, so they were confused when the rapper failed to show up on stage. "So where the f*** was Fetty Wap? #RollingLoudNYC," one disappointed fan tweeted, before news of the arrest broke out.