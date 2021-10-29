How Did Ivanka Trump Celebrate Her 40th Birthday?

Ivanka Trump has most likely had a difficult time maintaining friendships that she can trust, and especially after her father Donald Trump became President in 2016. Her close friend Emmy Rossum turned on her family when she made it pretty clear she felt that Hillary Clinton deserved to win the presidency, and not Ivanka's father, per Entertainment Weekly. If that weren't enough, her childhood friend Lysranda Ohstrom wrote a scathing piece about the former fashion and accessories designer in Vanity Fair shortly after Donald lost his bid for a second term in office in November 2020. After recommending the book "Empire Falls" to the future first daughter, Ohstrom recalled Ivanka telling her, "Ly, why would you tell me to read a book about f***ing poor people? What part of you thinks I would be interested in this?"

Seeing how Ivanka's personal circle of friends has gotten smaller over the years, it came as a surprise to both her fans and critics that her 40th birthday celebration turned out the way it did. Here's what you need to know.