The Truth About Jared Kushner's Career Change

Even though it appears members of the Trump family have taken a cue from their patriarch, ex-President Donald Trump, in moving their family nexus from the high-rises of New York City to the balmier shores of South Florida, it's also feasible that certain members of their brood aren't as tight-knit as they once were during their White House days. The most glaring example among them is none other than Ivanka Trump, who along with her husband Jared Kushner — both of whom served as senior advisers during the Trump administration — have purportedly drifted away from Trump's political vision.

While Ivanka has supposedly veered away from politics in order to focus on her family, others have speculated her withdrawal from public life, which includes refraining from posting on social media, could be an effort to side-step any potential legal issues related to charges brought against the Trump Organization, where she once served as an executive vice president. Now, according to sources close to both Ivanka and Kushner, it appears the latter has plans for his own future that might follow suit, all of which revolve around a potential career change. So, what does Jared Kushner have up his sleeve? Read on to find out his reported plans.