The Reason Kimberly Guilfoyle Could Be In Hot Water With Trump
Out of former President Donald Trump's children — and out of their partners — it seems that Donald Trump, Jr. and his partner, former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle, have potentially become positioned to inherit the family political dynasty the ex-commander-in-chief is seemingly attempting to assemble. Though other members of the Trump brood with more direct political experience, like former White House senior adviser and daughter Ivanka Trump, would seemingly be more obvious contenders, both Ivanka and Trump's daughter-in-law, Lara, have opted to pursue paths outside of the realm of politics. However, it seems there might be a wrench thrown into the plan for Guilfoyle that has made Guilfoyle the latest subject of the Trump patriarch's rage.
So what, exactly, has Guilfoyle done to provoke her possible future father-in-law? And what could it mean for her future as a high-profile conservative? Or is it possible it really has little to do with Guilfoyle, and a lot more to do with other conservatives caught in Trump's crosshairs? Read on after the jump right below to get to the bottom of this whole messy situation.
Kimberly Guilfoyle's support of a candidate might have crossed the line
As The Hill reported on July 9, at least one unnamed adviser close to Donald Trump told the Politico Playbook podcast that Trump's ire towards Kimberly Guilfoyle, who has emerged as one of the central figures in Trump's GOP fundraising efforts since his departure from the White House, has to do with her decision to back a politician Trump hasn't signed off on.
According to The Hill, the politician-in-question is former Republican Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, who served from 2017 to 2018 before resigning from office after he was charged with felony invasion of privacy over an alleged incident of computer tampering in order to secure a donor list of a non-profit without their knowledge, per CNN. (The charges were eventually dismissed.) After shying away from the spotlight for two years, Greitens eventually reemerged after announcing his intention to run for the role of senator in his state.
While it is unclear as to why Trump might have beef with Greitens, who has been a vocal Trump supporter — and why, in turn, he would be angry at Guilfoyle for assuming the role of chairwoman for his campaign — it could have something to do with another Trump feud entirely. Per The Hill, Rudy Giuliani, who has been cut off from Trump since January, was announced as a Greitens ally, and will appear at an upcoming rally for him. All in all, there's former president FOMO here.