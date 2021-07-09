The Reason Kimberly Guilfoyle Could Be In Hot Water With Trump

As The Hill reported on July 9, at least one unnamed adviser close to Donald Trump told the Politico Playbook podcast that Trump's ire towards Kimberly Guilfoyle, who has emerged as one of the central figures in Trump's GOP fundraising efforts since his departure from the White House, has to do with her decision to back a politician Trump hasn't signed off on.

According to The Hill, the politician-in-question is former Republican Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, who served from 2017 to 2018 before resigning from office after he was charged with felony invasion of privacy over an alleged incident of computer tampering in order to secure a donor list of a non-profit without their knowledge, per CNN. (The charges were eventually dismissed.) After shying away from the spotlight for two years, Greitens eventually reemerged after announcing his intention to run for the role of senator in his state.

While it is unclear as to why Trump might have beef with Greitens, who has been a vocal Trump supporter — and why, in turn, he would be angry at Guilfoyle for assuming the role of chairwoman for his campaign — it could have something to do with another Trump feud entirely. Per The Hill, Rudy Giuliani, who has been cut off from Trump since January, was announced as a Greitens ally, and will appear at an upcoming rally for him. All in all, there's former president FOMO here.