Everything You Need To Know About Kimberly Guilfoyle's $5 Million NYC Apartment

Ever since word got out in March that Donald Trump, Jr. and his partner, former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle, had sold their Hamptons property in New York, it seemed like a given that both Don Jr. and Guilfoyle were making an inevitable move to the West Palm Beach area of Florida — all in order to join what has now become the unofficial Trump family homestead. The move itself would seemingly cement the couple's place in the Trump brood as the newly-turned political family's fundraising power duo, as evidenced by past fundraisers both Trump and Guilfoyle have thrown for Republican candidates at the private golf club and resort Mar-a-Lago, where the ex-president (and Don Jr.'s father) resides half the year.

But now, according to a recent report published by the New York Post, it looks like a property owned by Guilfoyle in Manhattan — as well as whether or not that property is on the market — could indicate that Guilfoyle, at least, might not be completely severing her ties to New York City after all.

So, what's the deal? Keep reading after the jump to find out more.