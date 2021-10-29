What Is Meghan Markle's Connection To Ina Garten?

Speaking on the Today show in a 2018 interview, Ina Garten joked that her roast chicken recipe, sometimes referred to as "engagement chicken," is responsible for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry getting engaged. According to rumor, Meghan made the roast chicken for Harry while they were dating, and it was this that sealed the deal. "Without me, it never would have happened," Garten teased.

Okay, so while we can't confirm that Garten is personally responsible for the epic love story that is Meghan and Harry, it's definitely true that Meghan loves both roast chicken and The Barefoot Contessa's recipes. In an interview with Good Housekeeping, Meghan said, "There is nothing as delicious (or as impressive) as a perfectly roasted chicken. If you have an Ina Garten–level roasted-chicken recipe, it's a game changer. I bring that to dinner parties and make a lot of friends." And look, Meghan wouldn't be the first to credit the epic chicken recipe for her engagement. Emily Blunt also said she made Garten's roast chicken for her now-husband John Krasinski when they were first dating. Blunt told a podcast (via the New York Post), "I just made something that I knew he would love. That's it — all it took!" Well, there you have it folks.