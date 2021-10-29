Alyssa Milano Has An Interesting Take On Britney Spears' Social Media Presence

Alyssa Milano has become nearly as famous for her online activism as she has for her acting career. The "Charmed" alum has used social media to make her voice heard on hot-button topics, which has made her the target for trolling. In April, Milano fired back at a commenter who referred to her as a "washed up actress" with a strongly-worded TikTok. "I have consistently worked since I was seven years old. And you can just f*** off now and move along," she said.

Milano's relationship with social media can be described as love-hate, as she enjoys the platform, but does acknowledge the potential pitfalls. "And I think that, for better or for worse, social media has given everyone their own megaphone," she told Girl Boss in 2020. "It can get overwhelming and I don't want to not use my voice out of fear," Milano added.

Amidst her conservatorship battle, Britney Spears has been more candid than ever on social media. The singer claimed she was "totally fine" and "extremely happy" in an Instagram video posted in April. Unfortunately, that turned out to be a front, as Spears revealed in court in June. "I've lied and told the whole world I'm ok and I'm happy. It's a lie," she said (via People). In July, Spears scintillated followers with a topless Instagram snap, and has continued to give fans risqué photos. Months later, Milano weighed in on Spears' attention-grabbing social media posts and shared her interesting theory on the pop star.