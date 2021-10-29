Chris Meloni Seemingly Just Took A Brutal Shot At Mark Zuckerberg

Anyone who keeps up to date on the latest business or celebrity buzz will know that Mark Zuckerberg has gone viral for some pretty weird reasons in the past. Perhaps unsurprisingly for those who wouldn't exactly consider themselves to be one of his fans, he's done so once again, which is why plenty of people — including "Law & Order: SVU" star Chris Meloni — have taken a few shots at the tech entrepreneur.

The situation goes back to June when Zuckerberg revealed to Facebook employees that the company would undergo a major change, according to The Verge. Aiming to expand beyond the social media platform it's known as, as well its apps, Zuckerberg explained, "Our overarching goal across all of these initiatives is to help bring the metaverse to life."

Later came a public announcement on October 28 revealing Facebook will leave its name behind for Meta. Zuckerberg addressed the rebrand, saying in a letter, "In the metaverse, you'll be able to do almost anything you can imagine — get together with friends and family, work, learn, play, shop, create — as well as completely new experiences that don't really fit how we think about computers or phones today." The tech mogul's vision for the company's next steps appear clear, and possibly to his chagrin, so are the opinions of his critics, including Meloni.