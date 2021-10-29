Chris Meloni Seemingly Just Took A Brutal Shot At Mark Zuckerberg
Anyone who keeps up to date on the latest business or celebrity buzz will know that Mark Zuckerberg has gone viral for some pretty weird reasons in the past. Perhaps unsurprisingly for those who wouldn't exactly consider themselves to be one of his fans, he's done so once again, which is why plenty of people — including "Law & Order: SVU" star Chris Meloni — have taken a few shots at the tech entrepreneur.
The situation goes back to June when Zuckerberg revealed to Facebook employees that the company would undergo a major change, according to The Verge. Aiming to expand beyond the social media platform it's known as, as well its apps, Zuckerberg explained, "Our overarching goal across all of these initiatives is to help bring the metaverse to life."
Later came a public announcement on October 28 revealing Facebook will leave its name behind for Meta. Zuckerberg addressed the rebrand, saying in a letter, "In the metaverse, you'll be able to do almost anything you can imagine — get together with friends and family, work, learn, play, shop, create — as well as completely new experiences that don't really fit how we think about computers or phones today." The tech mogul's vision for the company's next steps appear clear, and possibly to his chagrin, so are the opinions of his critics, including Meloni.
Tell us how you really feel, Chris Meloni
When The Recount posted a video on Twitter of Zuckerberg explaining the inspiration behind Meta, actor Chris Meloni shared the outlet's tweet and added his own thoughts, writing, "I have seen the future... and it is pasty, has no moral compass and is vaguely human." Oof, ouch! Despite the arguably harsh sentiment, Rosanna Arquette might agree with Meloni. She also hopped onto Twitter to write, "Meta is even creepier than Facebook."
New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also slammed the decision, tweeting, "Meta as in 'we are a cancer to democracy metastasizing into a global surveillance and propaganda machine for boosting authoritarian regimes and destroying civil society... for profit!'"
Ryan Reynolds even had a reaction to the announcement, telling his followers that "if Facebook can rebrand as Meta without asking me, then I get to rebrand myself as Birthday Reminders, no questions asked." He then added, "Happy Birthday @AndyRichter." Even Wendy's got in on the roasting, tweeting that they were changing the chain's "name to Meat." They also followed through on that in a way by (temporarily?) changing their Twitter profile name to, yes, Meat. Yum?