Which Real Housewife Does Tayshia Adams Think Should Be The Next Bachelorette?

Former "The Bachelorette" star Tayshia Adams is putting her reality tv star expertise to good use, hosting Season 17 and 18 of "The Bachelorette" and even putting her suggestion into Bachelor nation's pool of future Bachelorettes.

The Season 16 "Bachelorette" was first named co-host of the reality series with Kaitlyn Bristowe back in 2020 after controversy surrounding "The Bachelor" host Chris Harrison pushed him out of the franchise. "It was nice for us to bring women empowerment to the show," Kaitlyn said at the time to Entertainment Tonight. "I think we're so used to seeing women who get catty and whatever on these seasons, and I think it was nice to feel that empowerment and that female support." Tayshia chimed in, adding, "I just really wanted to make sure that she [Katie Thurston] knew she had people she could actually rely on, and talk about the difficulties that she's going through." The reality star later told Entertainment Tonight about her experience, "I feel like [we] really provided strength behind Katie, and confidence as well."

Tayshia's time as the "Bachelorette" and hosting experience providing "strength" to Katie Thurston and Michelle Young has made her an expert behind all things Bachelor Nation, which is why when the reality star makes a suggestion on who should be the next to go through the journey, our interest is piqued.