Did R. Kelly Really Hire Bill Cosby's Lawyer?

Following his recent guilty verdict, it looks like R. Kelly has hired a new lawyer.

The R&B singer was found guilty of all nine counts of racketeering and sex trafficking by a New York City jury on September 28, as BBC reported. Kelly won't be sentenced until May 4, but, based on the charges, per BBC, he could very well be spending the rest of his life in prison. He is going to be under custody until sentencing.

And though most have rejoiced over Kelly's guilty verdict, some have shown support to the singer, including Bill Cosby — whose own sexual assault conviction was recently overturned. "The deck was stacked against Robert," Cosby's spokesperson Andrew Wyatt told the New York Post the day of the verdict. "His constitutional rights were grossly abused." Wyatt also referenced the 2019 Lifetime documentary "Surviving R. Kelly," which featured the stories of some of Kelly's victims and their families. "I don't know anywhere but in this country in the United States that a documentary can bring criminal charges against someone."

Wyatt even had something to say about Kelly's legal team. According to him, the singer "didn't have the resources and means" to hire adequate attorneys. "He should have asked for support from the court," Cosby's rep said. "He would have gotten better representation."

Now, it seems like R. Kelly has taken Cosby's spokesperson's advice.