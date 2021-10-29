Saweetie's Catwoman Halloween Costume Receives The Ultimate Stamp Of Approval

This spooky season, celebrities are going all out with their Halloween costumes. Megan Thee Stallion, for example, has opted for a terrifying getup as Pain from "Hell Raiser," complete with a bald head and white face paint. The "WAP" rapper posted a series of photos of herself in costume on Instagram, in which she is sporting a spicy version of Pain's outfit — one made up of a thin leather bodysuit and matching thigh high boots.

"Pain has a face," Megan Thee Stallion captioned the images, showing off the spooky Halloween costume. "Allow me to show you. Gentlemen I am pain #hottieween."

Saweetie, meanwhile, decided to pay homage to Catwoman — specifically, Halle Berry's version from 2004. Taking to Instagram, the "My Type" star shared a clip of herself walking on what looks like a rooftop, with audio from a "Catwoman" scene playing in the background. "Had to put on for the best Catwoman to ever do it @halleberry #Saweetaween," she wrote in the caption. And, apparently, Saweetie's source of inspiration approves.