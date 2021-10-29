Saweetie's Catwoman Halloween Costume Receives The Ultimate Stamp Of Approval
This spooky season, celebrities are going all out with their Halloween costumes. Megan Thee Stallion, for example, has opted for a terrifying getup as Pain from "Hell Raiser," complete with a bald head and white face paint. The "WAP" rapper posted a series of photos of herself in costume on Instagram, in which she is sporting a spicy version of Pain's outfit — one made up of a thin leather bodysuit and matching thigh high boots.
"Pain has a face," Megan Thee Stallion captioned the images, showing off the spooky Halloween costume. "Allow me to show you. Gentlemen I am pain #hottieween."
Saweetie, meanwhile, decided to pay homage to Catwoman — specifically, Halle Berry's version from 2004. Taking to Instagram, the "My Type" star shared a clip of herself walking on what looks like a rooftop, with audio from a "Catwoman" scene playing in the background. "Had to put on for the best Catwoman to ever do it @halleberry #Saweetaween," she wrote in the caption. And, apparently, Saweetie's source of inspiration approves.
Halle Berry says there's 'room for more than one' Catwoman
In the aforementioned Instagram video, Saweetie can be seen sporting a Catwoman costume almost identical to the one worn by Halle Berry in the iconic movie. We're talking leather bra, crisscrossing straps, a cathead piece, and even scratched up pants. A few seconds into the clip, however, there's a surprising cameo from Halle Berry herself.
"What the hell is going on here?" the original Catwoman asks. "I'm just trying to get out here and get this coins," Saweetie responds. After the two size each other up, Berry gives the rapper her stamp of approval, replying, "I know that's right." Saweetie then proceeds to get into the familiar Catwoman stance, before jumping into a new adventure. Not long after Saweetie posted said clip, Berry took to social media to double down on her support."There's enough room for more than one Catwoman @Saweetie," the actor tweeted, reposting the video in question.
The OG Catwoman isn't the only one in love with Saweetie's Halloween costume, either. "Can we talk about how that body look just like Halle's in Catwoman though?!" one fan wrote under Saweetie's post. People seem to particularly love the Saweetie x Halle Berry routine. "the collab i didn't know i needed," another follower added. "That Saweetie/Halle Berry skit is so cute," wrote a Twitter user, adding, "if it's one thing Ms Berry gon do, she gon support the girls..!"