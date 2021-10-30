Why Is Jamie Dornan Fuming Over Fifty Shades Of Grey?

Whether you loved it or hated it, the "Fifty Shades of Grey" franchise was certainly a moment in history. The trilogy, which starred Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan as the leads, featured an erotic, BDSM-heavy love story between Christian Grey (Dornan), a young businessman, who falls in love with Anastasia Steele (Johnson).

"Fifty Shades of Grey" — the first film in the series — grossed close to $570,000 worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo — despite not being shown in more conservative countries like China and India (per The Guardian). Then, the follow-up films, 2017's "Fifty Shades Darker," and 2018's "Fifty Shades Freed," though not earning as much as the original, were still successful at the box office. Though the franchise raked in a ton of money, the reviews for the trilogy were less than stellar. Many critics saw the movie, and franchise, as a joke. In fact, in their review of the first film, The New York Times even claimed the audience laughed during the showing. Not to mention the fact that "Fifty Shades of Grey" holds a 25% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, while the following two films in the franchise only scored 11% each.

Now, years later, Jamie Dornan is opening up about his role as Christian Grey — and why he doesn't agree with the negative narrative surrounding the trilogy.