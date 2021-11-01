The New Royal Fab Four Has Been Crowned

Back when Prince William and Kate Middleton got engaged, the couple was often seen with William's younger brother, Prince Harry. The three royals became a bit of a force to be reckoned with, and, together, it seemed they would do incredible things. After Harry met Meghan Markle, the world had big expectations for what would become of the bond between two brothers — and their wives. The addition of Meghan into the fold excited royal watchers all over the world — this was going to be the ultimate Fab Four. According to Hello! magazine, there were numerous times that the two couples came together for events, giving the watching world exactly what they'd hoped for. However, while many expected William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan to take on the world together, that didn't exactly happen the way we all hoped.

A rift between the two brothers formed fairly early on, according to Cosmopolitan. Within a few months, things got extremely tense. And then? Harry and Meghan decided to step back as senior members of the royal family, officially ending the Fab Four — and what could have been. With the Duke and Duchess of Sussex living in the United States, William and Kate have really come into their own — the ultimate power couple, as The Sun points out. But in 2021, they seem to have formed a new foursome with another royal duo. Keep reading to learn more.