How Meghan Markle's Mother Has Helped Her Adjust To Her New Life

Meghan Markle's life has been a bit hectic over the past couple of years, and while she seems to be at a place where she's able to manage things on her own terms nowadays, it hasn't always been easy. Meghan and Prince Harry got engaged in 2017, got married the following year, and have since stepped back as senior members of the royal, moved to the United States, and welcomed two children.

Meghan and Harry appear to be in a really good place now, but Meghan is still adjusting to life as a mother of two, according to E! News. Meghan does have a great support system, though, and is fortunate to be able to stay home with her kids, which is something that she expressed in an open letter to Congress back in October. "Like fewer parents, we weren't confronted with the harsh reality of either spending those first few critical months with our baby or going back to work," Meghan wrote. Over the past couple of years, Meghan has leaned on her husband, her friends, and her mom, Doria Ragland, to get her through some of the most challenging times of her life. According to Express, Doria has been rather instrumental in helping Meghan adjust to her new life in California. Keep reading for more.