How Meghan Markle's Mother Has Helped Her Adjust To Her New Life
Meghan Markle's life has been a bit hectic over the past couple of years, and while she seems to be at a place where she's able to manage things on her own terms nowadays, it hasn't always been easy. Meghan and Prince Harry got engaged in 2017, got married the following year, and have since stepped back as senior members of the royal, moved to the United States, and welcomed two children.
Meghan and Harry appear to be in a really good place now, but Meghan is still adjusting to life as a mother of two, according to E! News. Meghan does have a great support system, though, and is fortunate to be able to stay home with her kids, which is something that she expressed in an open letter to Congress back in October. "Like fewer parents, we weren't confronted with the harsh reality of either spending those first few critical months with our baby or going back to work," Meghan wrote. Over the past couple of years, Meghan has leaned on her husband, her friends, and her mom, Doria Ragland, to get her through some of the most challenging times of her life. According to Express, Doria has been rather instrumental in helping Meghan adjust to her new life in California. Keep reading for more.
Meghan Markle and Doria Ragland are the best of friends
Like many women, Meghan Markle is extremely close to her mom, according to People magazine. Meghan "definitely gets a lot of her strength from her mother," a source told the outlet. Doria Ragland has been by her daughter's side for some of the most important things that have happened to her. Aside from her attendance at her daughter's wedding, Doria flew to the UK to help out around the house after Meghan gave birth to Archie, according to Page Six. She's also been very hands-on in Santa Barbara following the birth of Lilibet Diana back in June. And, when Harry traveled to the UK for Prince Philip's funeral, it was Doria who stayed with Meghan, who was in her third trimester at the time, according to Hello! magazine.
Body language expert Judi James told Express that Doria "seems to tick all the right boxes for Meghan, both as a mother and as a member of 'Team Sussex.'" She added that the body language between Meghan and her mom "looks relaxed and affectionate, with Meghan often signaling a quiet deference to her mother by standing slightly behind her or using face-checking eye contact to connect and share her thoughts." James added that "Doria, in return, provides an air of quiet but elegant confidence that implies she is a calming, supportive presence and, possibly most importantly she keeps resolutely silent and discreet in public." This has undoubtedly been great for Meghan as she adjusts to life away from the royal family.