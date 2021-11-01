Everything We Know About The Real Housewives Of Dubai

The "Real Housewives" franchise premiered with "The Real Housewives of Orange County" back in 2006. Fast-forward 15 years later and the reality show has expanded to ten cities all over the country, from Beverly Hills to New York City to Potomac to Atlanta. Most recently, Bravo added "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" to their line-up. The new addition was announced at BravoCon in 2019 and the first episode premiered in November 2020. The show became a fan-favorite, with more than 3.2 million viewers watching the Season 1 premiere, per Deadline, and the momentum continues.

There's even more exciting news coming from the Bravo Universe. Andy Cohen went on "TODAY" to promote his new book "Glitter Every Day: 365 Quotes From Women I Love," and also to reveal some exciting news about the franchise. The bestselling author revealed the latest city to be added to the franchise during a conversation with Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie saying, "Get your passports, our 11th city, we are going to the billionaire's playground, the city of gold, the desert oasis, the 'Real Housewives of Dubai.'" The "Watch What Happens Live" host also added that this is the first international city produced by Bravo.

So, what should you know about the latest city to be added to the Housewives family and when it's set to premiere?