Everything We Know About The Real Housewives Of Dubai
The "Real Housewives" franchise premiered with "The Real Housewives of Orange County" back in 2006. Fast-forward 15 years later and the reality show has expanded to ten cities all over the country, from Beverly Hills to New York City to Potomac to Atlanta. Most recently, Bravo added "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" to their line-up. The new addition was announced at BravoCon in 2019 and the first episode premiered in November 2020. The show became a fan-favorite, with more than 3.2 million viewers watching the Season 1 premiere, per Deadline, and the momentum continues.
There's even more exciting news coming from the Bravo Universe. Andy Cohen went on "TODAY" to promote his new book "Glitter Every Day: 365 Quotes From Women I Love," and also to reveal some exciting news about the franchise. The bestselling author revealed the latest city to be added to the franchise during a conversation with Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie saying, "Get your passports, our 11th city, we are going to the billionaire's playground, the city of gold, the desert oasis, the 'Real Housewives of Dubai.'" The "Watch What Happens Live" host also added that this is the first international city produced by Bravo.
So, what should you know about the latest city to be added to the Housewives family and when it's set to premiere?
Andy Cohen says Real Housewives of Dubai is going to 'blow the lid off the entire franchise'
Bravo fans around the world rejoiced when Andy Cohen announced Bravo would be adding an 11th Housewives city to its current portfolio–and this time they're taking it international. The "Real Housewives of Dubai" will be the franchise's first international city, according to the "Most Talkative" author. "We have a great group of friends," Cohen revealed to TODAY. "This is going to blow the lid off the entire franchise."
Cohen joined Jenna Bush and Hoda Kotb again during "Hoda & Jenna," per People, to divulge even more details and explain why Dubai was chosen. "It really is a place people are fascinated by, and I think people don't know much about it," Cohen explained. According to a network synopsis (via People), the show follows a "group of women navigating their relationships, careers, and supremely lavish and ultra-wealthy lifestyles in the United Arab Emirates."
The synopsis continues, explaining that Dubai is "known for its over-the-top opulence, jaw-dropping modern architecture and wild nightlife scene." As for the women? "Whether they're coasting on a private plane, running their own empires or hosting on a private island, these glamorous, successful women are ready to serve up scorching hot drama and unexpected twists." While there is no set premiere date, Bravo's official Instagram account reveals that fans can expect the show to premiere sometime in 2022.