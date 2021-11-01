Who Crashed Megyn Kelly's Live Podcast Interview?
Like Bigfoot, the Loch Ness Monster, and whatever is under Donald Trump's famous quiff, ghosts are notoriously camera-shy, preferring to exclusively appear in out-of-focus snapshots. Yet, despite centuries without any concrete evidence, their die-hard supporters continue to believe in their existence. Well, this spooky season might finally reward their efforts, thanks to the mysterious specter who was finally caught live on tape — podcast tape that is. Namely, Megyn Kelly's SiriusXM show.
Recording "The Megyn Kelly Show" from her home in Connecticut, the former Fox News host's Halloween episode had a few more jump scares than was probably planned. As reported by People, seconds into Kelly's interview with Jason Hawes, fittingly the executive producer of "Ghost Hunters", a frantic scream can be heard in the background, later attributed to Kelly's assistant, Abby. The cause of her panic? A rather unexpected guest star.
Just who was this sinister visitor that caused such a flap? And could Hawes, the ghost expert, help eradicate it from Kelly's home? Read on to find out!
The surprise guest that crashed Megyn Kelly's live podcast interview
Is it a bird? Is it a plane? Is it a ghost? Nope, it was the first answer for once. Megyn Kelly had barely started her interview with Jason Hawes before her assistant frantically alerted her of the avian intruder: "There is a real bird in here!" She later added that the bird was, in keeping with the Halloween theme, a crow. Kelly reacted with disbelief at first, before instructing her assistant to fetch her husband, Doug Brunt: "This is his job!" While we thought Brunt was a CEO turned novelist, it seems the man has many skills.
Kelly, ever the resourceful journalist, turned to her guest for help in what could be considered his key area of expertise: evicting unwanted house guests. Hawes responded with a pragmatic: "Hopefully, catch it." When asked if the bird could be a sign from the other side he acknowledged the possibility, before noting, "Of course, but it's also possible that this thing got in through some open window."
Thankfully, Kelly seemed to take it all in good humor, later tweeting that she was still laughing about the incident. As for the crow in question, we imagine it's also tweeting about its star appearance on "The Megyn Kelly Show".