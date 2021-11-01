Who Crashed Megyn Kelly's Live Podcast Interview?

Like Bigfoot, the Loch Ness Monster, and whatever is under Donald Trump's famous quiff, ghosts are notoriously camera-shy, preferring to exclusively appear in out-of-focus snapshots. Yet, despite centuries without any concrete evidence, their die-hard supporters continue to believe in their existence. Well, this spooky season might finally reward their efforts, thanks to the mysterious specter who was finally caught live on tape — podcast tape that is. Namely, Megyn Kelly's SiriusXM show.

Recording "The Megyn Kelly Show" from her home in Connecticut, the former Fox News host's Halloween episode had a few more jump scares than was probably planned. As reported by People, seconds into Kelly's interview with Jason Hawes, fittingly the executive producer of "Ghost Hunters", a frantic scream can be heard in the background, later attributed to Kelly's assistant, Abby. The cause of her panic? A rather unexpected guest star.

Just who was this sinister visitor that caused such a flap? And could Hawes, the ghost expert, help eradicate it from Kelly's home? Read on to find out!