Is Tori Spelling Dropping Hints About Her Marriage With Her Halloween Costume?

The state of Tori Spelling's marriage with Dean McDermott has been whispered about in the tabloid media and gossip blogs for several months now. During the 2020 holiday season, McDermott was suspiciously not included in Spelling's Christmas card photo with their kids, as detailed in The Sun. The Canadian-born television personality has largely been absent from Spelling's Instagram feed and was only spotted reuniting with his family in Malibu in September.

When Spelling was asked about what was really going on between her and McDermott during the SiriusXM Radio show "Jeff Lewis Live," the "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum didn't exactly provide a direct answer. Explaining why she and McDermott were together during the Labor Day weekend that month, she said, "We've been going to the Malibu Chill Cookoff since Liam was 1 year old. He's 14. So it's a tradition. The family does it together every year," per Us Weekly.

However, Spelling was also spotted outside her attorney's office in Los Angeles with a notepad that suggested she had a meeting about her children's custody and possibly splitting up her assets with her husband, per Page Six. Her latest Instagram photos from Halloween also suggest that Spelling might not be telling the entire story about what is really going on between her and her husband.