Why Is Pete Buttigieg's 2-Month-Old Son In The Hospital?

It's been fun to see everyone's babies dressed in their first Halloween costumes all over our social media feeds, but unfortunately, not everyone's munchkins have been having a great first spooky season. One of Pete Buttigieg's infant twins, who he shares with his husband Chasten, is in the hospital, via People.

The Buttigiegs welcomed babies Joseph August and Penelope Rose to the world in early September, and Pete shared their first photos of the little ones on Twitter, writing, "Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we're becoming parents. We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family."

On Halloween, Chasten shared photos of the babies in their costumes on his Instagram, but with the sad news that the new family spent the holiday in the hospital. Here's what we know about baby Joseph's hospital stay.