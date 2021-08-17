Pete Buttigieg Reveals Big Information About His Personal Life

Pete Buttigieg, the current Secretary of Transportation in President Joe Biden's administration, just shared some exciting news. While there are still significant details he has to hold back for now, the personal news he shared is generating a huge response.

Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, married his husband Chasten Glezman in 2018 after the two first met in 2015 (per The New York Times). "Mayor Pete," as he was known then, joined the dating app Hinge and it was there he connected with Glezman. At the time, Glezman was living in Chicago, Ill., where he worked as a substitute teacher and attended DePaul University.

The two men had a series of FaceTime "dates" as they got to know one another. Their first in-person date was a minor league baseball game in South Bend. "Literally, there were fireworks on our first date," Glezman admitted (via The New York Times). "It was kind of ridiculous, I know, but I was hooked," he revealed. In late 2016, Glezman moved to South Bend and he commuted to DePaul to finish his master's degree. Not too long after that, the two decided to get married, and they held their ceremony at the Episcopal Cathedral of St. James. The event was attended by 200 guests and it was also streamed live on YouTube. Glezman was by his husband's side throughout his brief presidential campaign and now, the couple has embraced a major personal life development of an entirely different kind.