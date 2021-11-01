The Truth About Prince William And Shakira's Relationship

When you think of oddball relationships, you may think of Kanye West and Marilyn Manson, Eminem and Elton John, or maybe even Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg. Such unlikely duos have made headlines over the course of their respective friendships, like that one time Stewart and Snoop slayed "$100,000 Pyramid!" Or maybe that time when Eminem and Elton John broke the music industry by performing "Stan" at the 2001 Grammy Awards? But here's an unorthodox pairing you probably didn't think of: Prince William and Shakira.

Yep, you read that right. The Duke of Cambridge and the ever-talented "Hips Don't Lie" singer are indeed friends! In case you were wondering, the seemingly random friendship bloomed in late 2020 as the two share similar views regarding the ongoing climate crisis. In fact, Shakira shared an Instagram post from October 2020 where the two discussed climate-related matters. In the video, she stated, "I really feel that this is my duty as a citizen and as a mother of two young children to bring attention to these issues right now before it's too late."

With the important COP26 climate summit currently underway, Shakira is now opening up about her friendship with Prince William and had nothing but positive things to say about the Duke of Cambridge.