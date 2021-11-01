The Truth About Prince William And Shakira's Relationship
When you think of oddball relationships, you may think of Kanye West and Marilyn Manson, Eminem and Elton John, or maybe even Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg. Such unlikely duos have made headlines over the course of their respective friendships, like that one time Stewart and Snoop slayed "$100,000 Pyramid!" Or maybe that time when Eminem and Elton John broke the music industry by performing "Stan" at the 2001 Grammy Awards? But here's an unorthodox pairing you probably didn't think of: Prince William and Shakira.
Yep, you read that right. The Duke of Cambridge and the ever-talented "Hips Don't Lie" singer are indeed friends! In case you were wondering, the seemingly random friendship bloomed in late 2020 as the two share similar views regarding the ongoing climate crisis. In fact, Shakira shared an Instagram post from October 2020 where the two discussed climate-related matters. In the video, she stated, "I really feel that this is my duty as a citizen and as a mother of two young children to bring attention to these issues right now before it's too late."
With the important COP26 climate summit currently underway, Shakira is now opening up about her friendship with Prince William and had nothing but positive things to say about the Duke of Cambridge.
Shakira finds Prince William to be 'inspiring'
When Prince William's Earthshot Prize (which was "designed to incentivise change and help repair our planet over the next ten years," per Earthshot's official website) was launched in October 2020, Colombian hitmaker Shakira was announced as a member of the Earthshot Prize Council. Now gracing the November cover of Glamour, Shakira opened up about climate change and how her friendship with the Duke of Cambridge motivates her advocacy.
"Seeing Prince William's passion and how genuinely determined he is to provoke change is very, very inspiring," Shakira told the outlet. "It's just incredible to see how committed he is, and all the people at Earthshot are, to make change happen in the world in such a short amount of time. And it's not impossible." She further noted that "It requires many of us, plenty of commitment and determination, and we need to raise awareness towards that." She also lamented about us being "citizens of humanity" and that "We need to really provoke fast change in order to preserve our home." She further lauded the Duke of Cambridge as "one of the people who is really aware of how imminent and how necessary it is that we all work together," and revealed, "He's called me on the phone just to discuss this and try to get me committed to do more."
Similarly, William has sung Shakira's praises. In October, the duke told the BBC (via Hola!) that "Shakira has been brilliant at highlighting the plight of the oceans," adding, "She cares deeply about the pollution."