One Place Brian Laundrie Visited Could Hold Major Clues

Fugitive Brian Laundrie's remains were found in Florida's Carlton Reserve on Wednesday, October 20, according to NBC News. Laundrie was considered a person of interest in the murder of his fiancee, Gabby Petito. The two had been on a cross-country road trip since June when Petito went missing. Laundrie arrived back at his parent's home in Florida on September 1 without Petito, sparking concern for her well-being. Authorities sent out on a search for Petito, who was found dead on September 20 in Wyoming, according to Reuters. Her death was ruled a homicide, and it was later confirmed that the manner in which she died was strangulation, CNN reports.

Laundrie refused to talk to police when they attempted to question him about his fiancee's whereabouts, the Independent previously reported. Days later, he left his family's home, and they reported him missing. A warrant for Laundrie's arrest was issued after he used an unauthorized debit card, according to Insider, and a manhunt ensued in the weeks that followed, and Laundrie's body was discovered in an area that had previously been submerged in water, according to CNN. Laundrie's autopsy results came back inconclusive, and his cause of death is still unclear. However, authorities believe that he committed suicide, according to Newsweek.

While many are heartbroken knowing that the Petito family may never know exactly what happened to their daughter, there is one place that could hold key evidence that might get authorities one step closer to figuring things out. Keep reading for more.