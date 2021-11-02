Joe Biden's Big Apology Has The World Taking Notice
President Joe Biden marked the beginning of a new era for the United States when he flew to Glasgow, Scotland to attend the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, aka COP26.
As reported by The New York Times, President Biden didn't mince words during a speech he prepared for the first day of the summit. "Climate change is already ravaging the world," President Biden declared. "We are standing at an inflection point in world history," he told the group of more than 120 heads of state from around the world, before referring to climate change as an "existential threat to human existence as we know it." Notably missing from the summit, however, were Russia and China — no doubt a point of contention for many. "Not only Russia, but China, basically didn't show up in terms of any commitments to deal with climate change," Biden said to a group of reporters regarding their absence per The New York Times. "There's a reason why people should be disappointed in that. I found it disappointing myself," he added.
Alas, that's not the only reason he's disappointed. Biden also doled out a big apology of his own at the COP26 summit for what he considered a big misstep on the United States' part.
Biden apologized for Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement
As reported by CNN, President Joe Biden couldn't end his speech at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference without atoning for the past sins of the administration before him. "I guess I shouldn't apologize, but I do apologize for the fact the United States in the last administration pulled out of the Paris accords and put us sort of behind the eight ball a little bit," he said referring to former President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement.
Biden went on to say that the "the American people, four or five years ago, weren't at all sure about climate change, whether it was real," but have since "seen the Lord." According to Biden the people of the United States are "finally ... seeing the sense of urgency that you all are."
It appears, however, that Trump is not taking Biden's remarks in Glasgow lying down. In a statement of his own, Trump hit back at Biden, criticizing him for supposedly falling asleep at the formal meeting after he was seen closing and rubbing his eyes. "Even Biden couldn't stand hearing so much about the Global Warming Hoax, the 7th biggest Hoax in America, followed closely behind by the 2020 Presidential Election Scam, Russia, Russia, Russia, Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine, Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax #2 and, of course, the 'No Collusion' finding of the Mueller Report," he penned.