Joe Biden's Big Apology Has The World Taking Notice

President Joe Biden marked the beginning of a new era for the United States when he flew to Glasgow, Scotland to attend the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, aka COP26.

As reported by The New York Times, President Biden didn't mince words during a speech he prepared for the first day of the summit. "Climate change is already ravaging the world," President Biden declared. "We are standing at an inflection point in world history," he told the group of more than 120 heads of state from around the world, before referring to climate change as an "existential threat to human existence as we know it." Notably missing from the summit, however, were Russia and China — no doubt a point of contention for many. "Not only Russia, but China, basically didn't show up in terms of any commitments to deal with climate change," Biden said to a group of reporters regarding their absence per The New York Times. "There's a reason why people should be disappointed in that. I found it disappointing myself," he added.

Alas, that's not the only reason he's disappointed. Biden also doled out a big apology of his own at the COP26 summit for what he considered a big misstep on the United States' part.