Hugh Jackman Is Making An Impassioned Plea Ahead Of The COP26 Summit

The stakes are high at this year's United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26). Several scientific advisors and influential individuals are urging world leaders to attend the conference with utmost sincerity. The world has its eyes on the event's key developments, hoping leaders would devise and follow up on plans that can reduce global carbon emissions to counter the threat of global warming.

Over the past few days, we have seen Prince Harry and his father, Prince Charles, talking about why it is crucial to intervene in climate change. Charles' request to world leaders has been to "translate fine words into still finer action." Previously, Queen Elizabeth criticized world leaders for their inaction around the environment. "I've been hearing all about COP ... still don't know who is coming. No idea. We only know about people who are not coming ... It's really irritating when they talk, but they don't do," she said during a reported October conversation (via The Guardian).

However, the royals aren't the only ones who have been vocal about the importance of the ongoing Glasgow summit, which started on October 31 and will continue until November 12. Hollywood is concerned too. And now, Hugh Jackman has made a passionate plea to world leaders of the COP26 summit. The actor released a video message with some strong words.