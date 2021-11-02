Why Prince Philip's Biographer Claims He Would Have Been Embarrassed By The Queen's Latest Speech
Prince Philip was undoubtedly a sounding board for his wife, Queen Elizabeth, throughout their 73-year marriage. The two had an incredibly close bond, one that left a huge void in the queen's life after Philip's death in April 2021. "A great deal of the credit for her achievement as probably the finest constitutional monarch in British history should go to her husband, Britain's longest-serving royal consort," biographer Philip Eade wrote in a post for The Telegraph.
Philip was known to be extremely humble. In fact, the Duke of Edinburgh made it clear that he didn't want a fuss made over him at his funeral, according to The Sun. "The funeral will not be a State Funeral and will not be preceded by a Lying-in-State. His Royal Highness's body will lie at rest in Windsor Castle ahead of the funeral in St George's Chapel. This is in line with custom and with His Royal Highness's wishes," a statement by the College of Arms read after Philip died.
As the queen has lived her life as a widow these last few months, she has been forced to take on the world without her partner by her side. However, Philip's memory is still very much alive, and royal experts have often weighed in on how they think Philip would feel about things that have transpired since his death. Keep reading to find out what one royal expert had to say about the queen's recent speech, and how Philip would have reacted to it.
Prince Philip is very private
Queen Elizabeth has had some health concerns over the past few weeks, and her doctors have advised her to take a step back and rest, according to Vanity Fair. While the queen is said to be in "good spirits" and is believed to be taking on some light duties from her home at Windsor Castle, she has canceled her scheduled travel plans, including a trip to Scotland for the COP26 summit held in Glasgow, BBC News reported. The queen made a virtual appearance at the event, however, and spoke about her late husband in a speech. "It is a source of great pride to me that the leading role my husband played in encouraging people to protect our fragile planet lives on through the work of our eldest son Charles and his eldest son William. I could not be more proud of them," she said, according to USA Today.
As it turns out, royal expert Robert Jobson told the Daily Mail's FEMAIL how Prince Philip would have felt about his wife's speech. "I thought it was a wonderful, deeply personal touch. A tribute to a man of vision, that Prince Philip was. He would have been embarrassed. But it shows how rightly proud she was of him," Jobson said. "[Philip] was a great champion for nature and the environment. A farsighted man who did so much to help preserve endangered species on this planet through his creation of the World Wildlife Fund for Nature of which he was a driving force in creating," he added.