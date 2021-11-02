Why Prince Philip's Biographer Claims He Would Have Been Embarrassed By The Queen's Latest Speech

Prince Philip was undoubtedly a sounding board for his wife, Queen Elizabeth, throughout their 73-year marriage. The two had an incredibly close bond, one that left a huge void in the queen's life after Philip's death in April 2021. "A great deal of the credit for her achievement as probably the finest constitutional monarch in British history should go to her husband, Britain's longest-serving royal consort," biographer Philip Eade wrote in a post for The Telegraph.

Philip was known to be extremely humble. In fact, the Duke of Edinburgh made it clear that he didn't want a fuss made over him at his funeral, according to The Sun. "The funeral will not be a State Funeral and will not be preceded by a Lying-in-State. His Royal Highness's body will lie at rest in Windsor Castle ahead of the funeral in St George's Chapel. This is in line with custom and with His Royal Highness's wishes," a statement by the College of Arms read after Philip died.

As the queen has lived her life as a widow these last few months, she has been forced to take on the world without her partner by her side. However, Philip's memory is still very much alive, and royal experts have often weighed in on how they think Philip would feel about things that have transpired since his death. Keep reading to find out what one royal expert had to say about the queen's recent speech, and how Philip would have reacted to it.