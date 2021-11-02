Andy Cohen Gets Candid About Having A Child Later In Life

In 2019, Andy Cohen's life changed forever when he welcomed his first child — a baby boy named Benjamin Allen — via surrogate. "I'm in love," Cohen wrote on Instagram at the time. "And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I'm a dad. Wow."

The "Watch What Happens Live" host later shared that he never thought being a father was "in the cards" for him, telling People, "When I came out to my parents in 1988, my mom said she had to mourn the life that I wasn't going to be able to have. And that life meant getting married and having kids." But he said his gut told him otherwise, adding that, when he turned 50, he decided he was ready. "I was like, 'Okay. I'm economically at a place where I need to be where I can give him or her the best life," he told PopSugar. "And I'm emotionally in a place where it's now or never. And I just realized I was ready to go."

Years later, Cohen said it's the simple things that make him grateful for having a child later in life.